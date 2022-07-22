In the first faculty review since being hired for the position, the University of Missouri's provost received mixed results.
Faculty members commended Latha Ramchand, who has served as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs since 2018, for her personal relationships including her ability to recognize scholarship and her teaching ability.
But she received poor scores for her communication, leadership abilities and administrative and managerial skills. Specifically, Ramchand scored poorly on areas like soliciting faculty input, decision-making and fiscal matters.
One of the biggest complaints the faculty voiced in the review is that Ramchand is too controlled by MU President Mun Choi. The review cites "a persistent, dominant theme related to faculty being unable to review the Provost without also commenting on perceptions of the influence of President Choi on the Provost."
The review system works like this: A survey is sent out to all MU faculty members with questions asking to rate the provost in areas such as personal relationships, managerial and administrative abilities, leadership abilities and communication. Faculty members are asked to use a rating system of one to five, with one indicating "unsatisfactory" work, three indicating "average" work and five indicating "outstanding" work.
Faculty members were also asked for their opinions in two open-response questions. One question asked for areas in which the provost excels, and the other asked for areas where she could improve.
It was in the "areas to improve" question that the concern of Choi's influence on Ramchand was brought up by faculty. In fact, it was the area that faculty said Ramchand could improve the most.
"Perceptions that the Provost's effectiveness is limited by President Choi. Statements in this theme vary in blame for the Provost, ranging from sympathy towards the Provost, views that she is complicit in negative policies/directions from President, to the belief she is actively collaborated with the President in what is seen as negative outcomes to the university," the review reads.
Roughly 18% of MU faculty contacted responded to the survey with faculty members being asked to indicate whether they are tenured, on track to be tenured, or not-tenured. Based on the results of the survey, faculty members without tenure were more likely to express confidence in Ramchand than faculty members with tenure or on track for tenure.
Ramchand was appointed executive vice chancellor and provost in August 2018. Before MU, Ramchand served as dean of the college of business at the University of Houston.
"Thank you for providing me with the results of the survey. I value the feedback and am committed to working to ensure the success of our entire campus community here at Mizzou," Ramchand said in a statement responding to the faculty review.
Choi also released a statement in response to the review in which he said he had full confidence in Ramchand and praised her for making "difficult but necessary decisions to achieve meaningful outcomes." In particular, Choi said Ramchand's work has helped strengthen MU's research initiatives, increase enrollment and graduation rates and improve faculty performance.
"I know that a great majority of our faculty members appreciate and support her actions and commitment to advance the University of Missouri," Choi said in a statement. "Provost Ramchand and I welcome feedback and constructive input as we all work together for the common purpose of creating a world-class university."