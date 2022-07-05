The CEO of MU Health Care is stepping down from his position and taking a job at a health center in Oklahoma.
Jonathan Curtright announced he will be stepping down from his position July 15. He will serve as chief operating officer at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center .
Curtright said he was grateful and proud to have been part of the work accomplished with MU Health Care, the University of Missouri and the community.
"Together, we grew the quality and the breadth of health care in this region and accross the state," Curtright said in a news release.
In his time as the top MU Health Care official, Curtright oversaw the development of a new children's hospital that is currently under construction and the addition of Battle and Boonville primary care clinics.
He also focused on expanding emergency services and new models of health care, such as MU Health Care's clinics at Hy-Vee supermarkets, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Rick Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine has appointed Nim Chinniah as interim CEO while the university launches a national search to fill the position permanently.
Chinniah serves as the principal deputy for clinical operations under Barohn and has recently worked as a consultant for MU Health Care. His projects involved assisting the health care system with strategic and financial plans.
He has also served on senior leadership teams at the University of Chicago, Vanderbilt and Northwestern University, working with leaders on the operations and finances of those academic health care systems, according to the release.
In March, Curtright was one of four finalist to take on a CEO position at Memorial Health System in Hollywood, Florida but was not selected.