A woman who oversaw the expansion of medical facilities in Phoenix has been hired for one of the most prestigious leadership jobs at MU Health Care.
Katrina Lambrecht will start work May 9 as MU Health Care chief operating officer.
Lambrecht is currently the chief operating officer at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.
In her current position at Dignity Health, Lambrecht led and oversaw various projects, including construction of a new cardiovascular inpatient unit, according to the news release. Also under her leadership, Dignity Health developed plans to expand the cardiovascular line, opened new surgical specialties and outpatient cardiovascular clinics and started an optimization project for operating rooms.
Before working at Dignity Health, Lambrecht served in various leadership roles at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
"Katrina will serve as an instrumental member of our executive leadership team," Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care chief executive officer, said in a statement. "As COO, she will oversee day-to-day operations and all professional and support services for our health system. Her extensive leadership experience will help her thrive at MU Health Care."
Lambrecht has a law degree, a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in sociology, according to the news release.
The position of chief operating officer is one of the most influential jobs at MU Health Care. In 2017, Curtright was chief operating officer at MU Health Care before being promoted to chief executive officer.
Curtright is currently one of four finalists for the CEO job at Memorial Healthcare System in south Florida.