At a time when hospitals worldwide are scrambling to acquire gowns, plastic trays and other supplies needed to care for patients, MU Health Care has found creative ways to secure these essential goods.
About 98% of hospital leaders surveyed nationwide said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed issues in their supply chain, according to a new report by Syft, a company that creates software for hospital supply chain management firms. About 93% of survey respondents said they have taken additional steps to address the supply shortage.
MU Health Care is an example of these hospitals, finding new ways to source the supplies needed by the hospital system.
John Mikesic, executive director of supply chain for MU Health Care, said supply chain problems are affecting hospitals not just on the local level but worldwide as hospital systems try to navigate the shortages and delays from suppliers. Because of these problems, MU Health Care is being more proactive with supply procurements.
“(Supply chain issues) kind of adjusted our own business practices to make sure that we’re dedicating enough or allotting enough time to not get caught off guard by any one thing or another,” Mikesic said. “Our health system alone works with over 400 different manufacturers or vendors, and each one of them may have their own unique kind of strains or issues that they would be having within their own internal supply chains.”
The Syft survey was conducted Aug. 15-25. Respondents include the leaders of 100 hospitals and health care supply chain companies, including the leaders of short-term acute care hospitals, children’s hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals and specialty hospitals.
About 62% of respondents believe their organization should be doing more to improve supply chain disruptions, according to the survey.
Generally, suppliers are having trouble sourcing fibers and plastics, materials that were used to make much-needed supplies during the pandemic. Fiber was used to make the extra masks and gowns needed, which now is causing a strain on other fiber-based supplies.
“Everybody was so focused on ‘I got to make masks, I got to make gowns,’” Mikesic said. “Well, what about wraps for sterile processing trays?”
Mikesic said the major issue MU Health Care is having now is getting the supplies they need in a timely manner. He likened the problem to Amazon Prime members expecting 2-day shipping, and then being told it will take five days to be delivered.
Although the hospital system will receive the needed supplies eventually, MU Heath Care has been implementing analytics to know what to order in advance to receive everything it needs.
One of the solutions that MU Health Care has implemented has been looking for alternative products to what they normally use. Some commodity items such as blood tubes and plastic syringes are produced by other companies, so it may be advantageous to switch to a different company that may have more supply and can get it to the hospital system quicker. Mikesic added that all of this is to help bring the best care to MU Health Care’s patients.
Mikesic compared the use of alternative health care products to buying a store brand at a supermarket.
“You go to the grocery store right now, and you want to buy a box of your child’s favorite cereal, and they’re out of them,” Mikesic said. “Your kids need to be okay with that, right? There’s (another) competitive brand though. They need to be able to take a deep breath and say ‘Yes, yes, we can make this work.’ We can help our patients still.”