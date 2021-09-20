MU Health Care's emergency room for kids will begin a move to University Hospital in mid-November, according to MU Health.
The new location in the University Hospital will allow for the same care but within an expanded, kid-friendly space. The MU Health website lists amenities including "child life services, a facility dog and fun décor."
"This relocation of pediatric emergency services will be the first step toward creating one unified emergency department that will not only make collaboration easier and more efficient, but also will allow our specialized pediatric and adult teams to work together in a way that best maximizes their expertise," MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze said in an email.
The centralization will allow for more personalized care, access to doctors that specialize in patient needs, less time and distance between appointments, better care coordination and access to the most effective equipment and technology.
The plan for centralization includes a new Children's Hospital that is scheduled to open in summer 2024.
During the transitional phase, the Women's and Children's Hospital will be renamed as Women's Hospital. Pregnant women seeking emergency help should continue going to the emergency room at the Women's and Children's Hospital.
The emergency room at University Hospital will continue serving other adults.