A professor and researcher at the MU School of Medicine is pioneering advanced studies of treatment for patients who have had a stroke.
Carmen Cirstea, who works at MU’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, has begun work with stroke patients to find new and more effective ways to treat arm weakness, a common effect of a stroke. Her work is funded by a $300,000 grant awarded in July by the American Heart Association.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, stroke was the sixth-highest cause of death in Missouri in 2020, the most recent year data was published. Also, as many as 4.5% of adults in Missouri reported that they were told by a health professional they had had a stroke, according to a separate 2016 study.
A key tool used in Cirstea’s studies is MU Health’s 7-Tesla magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. Tesla is a measurement for the strength of the scanner in the MRI.
The 7-Tesla imaging is located at the NextGen Precision Health Institute, which opened a little less than a year ago on the MU campus.
The NextGen facility is the single largest research investment in the UM System, with a construction cost exceeding $275 million including bond interest payments. The institute aims to capitalize on a growing trend in health care known as precision medicine, a researching philosophy that takes into account an individual’s genes, lifestyle and environment while attempting to prevent or treat a disease.
The 7-Tesla machine on MU’s campus is one of just 98 worldwide and one of 35 in the United States. Cirstea is one of few researchers in the world who has the ability to work with such a powerful piece of technology which provides a significant upgrade in imaging compared with more common MRI scanners.
Although many stroke patients are seen in hospitals and clinics with a less-powerful 3-Tesla MRI, the 7-Tesla technology at NextGen can be used to develop a “sequence” that can be used to treat patients on the 3-Tesla machines.
Think of it like taking a photograph with an advanced camera and sending it to a phone with a lower-quality camera. The phone with a lower-quality camera can’t capture the same quality image as the advanced camera, but it can display the sent image on its screen.
“If you look from a research perspective, (it) is absolutely a huge advantage to have a 7-Tesla,” Cirstea said. “But if you look at the clinical translation, it’s hard because you don’t have the 7-Tesla in all the hospitals or centers.”
The ability to create sequences from the 7-Tesla has major implications for patient access.
Instead of traveling to one of the 35 7-Tesla machines in the United States, patients can instead go to one of the hundreds of 3-Tesla scanners across the country where 7-Tesla sequences have been developed. The result can be a huge saving in travel costs for patients.
This type of technology allows researchers to “identify the physiological (and) physiopathological mechanism underlying pathology, and then go and develop targeted medicine (and) targeted therapies,” Cirstea said. “We’re pushing the envelope, trying, you know, to make the precision medicine reality.”
Brain therapy
Timing is everything when it comes to post-stroke treatment.
“After [a] stroke, you have a very critical window time when the brain is able to adapt or organize, repair in that moment, naturally, but with the help of the therapy,” Cirstea said. “We provide three hours therapy per day for four or five days per week.”
Stroke patients’ average length of stay at MU is slightly higher — 18 days — than the national average of 14 days, Cirstea said. That means patients who undergo stroke rehabilitation at MU actually receive a longer, more in-depth treatment plan than the average.
Another key factor in the rehab post-stroke is the severity of the stroke. Patients who have had a mild to moderate stroke undergo changes to the brain that are different from patients who have had a moderate to severe stroke. A more severe stroke means that the brain has to recruit additional areas to compensate for more serious damage.
Though Cirstea has uncovered so much about brain function in these situations, she says her work has really just scratched the surface of what experts are still trying to understand about the brain.
“After all these years, you realize all the research that you are doing, that we still (have) so much to learn,” Cirstea said. “We really don’t know. So for me, it’s like opening the doors to understand better the human brain. If you understand better the human brain from physiological (and) physiopathological points of view, you will be able to treat that better, regardless (of) the pathology.”