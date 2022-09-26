Carmen Cirstea, (second from right), poses

Carmen Cirstea (second from right) poses with second-year medical students Justin Pearre (far left) and Bruce Green (second from left), and research specialist Ifeoma Anunoby (far right) in front of a powerful MRI scanner on July 30, 2021, at MU Health in Columbia. Cirstea received a $300,000 grant to further her research on rehabilitation for stroke patients.

 Courtesy of Carmen Cirstea

A professor and researcher at the MU School of Medicine is pioneering advanced studies of treatment for patients who have had a stroke.

Carmen Cirstea, who works at MU’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, has begun work with stroke patients to find new and more effective ways to treat arm weakness, a common effect of a stroke. Her work is funded by a $300,000 grant awarded in July by the American Heart Association.

  I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism.

