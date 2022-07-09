The remains of William Joseph McGowan were laid to rest Saturday at the Normandy American Cemetery in France.
McGowan was an alum of MU and studied journalism. He forged a career at two publications — the United Press in Madison and his father’s newspaper, the Swift County Monitor-News — before serving.
A Purple Heart and Air Medal recipient, McGowan died in a plane crash after being hit by anti-aircraft fire. He was 23 years old.
He is survived by his nephew, Paul Stouffer, who spoke to the American Battle Monuments Commission.
“When we were asked where we wanted the final resting place of our uncle to be, we did not hesitate," Stouffer said.
Stouffer also said he thought the McGowan family would be comforted in knowing their son would be laid to rest next to almost 10,000 "brothers and sisters who also gave the ultimate sacrifice."
Scott Desjardins, the Normandy American Cemetery superintendent, said it was the cemetery's honor to provide McGowan with a final resting place.
"It is (our) mission to care for those individuals who gave their lives in service to our nations, no matter how many years have passed since they made the ultimate sacrifice," Desjardins said.
McGowan's remains were identified in 2019 after a reinvestigation into the plane crash.