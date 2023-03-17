Screams of joy erupted in Acuff Atrium Friday at the MU School of Medicine as 111 fourth-year MU medical students ripped open their Match Day envelopes — and learned where they will serve their residency.

Match Day is a ceremony held at many universities throughout the U.S. Graduating medical students receive envelopes announcing which medical facility they are matched with.

