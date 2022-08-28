MU student veterans and GI Bill dependents last week celebrated the return of an annual Welcome Back BBQ, an event that had been canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Incoming students were able to meet other veterans and mingle Thursday at Memorial Student Union, where they relaxed and ate food.
“For nearly two years, we couldn't have any activities like this," said Robert Ross, director of the MU Student Veterans Resource and Support Center. "This is probably the second or third time that we've had a gathering since COVID restrictions were lifted."
The barbecue was a collaboration between the Mizzou Student Veterans Association, Truman Veterans’ Hospital, MU Student Veterans Resource and Support Center and the Columbia Vet Center.
The Mizzou Student Veterans Association has struggled to get the word out about the group because of pandemic restrictions, said Crystal Wiggins, association president.
“This event is really important for us this year because we're essentially restarting the organization,” she said.
Transfer student Shane Walsh, who served in the Marine Corps, said the event is a "place to meet like-minded people."
"Nobody understands veterans better than veterans themselves … It's almost kind of similar to a sorority or fraternity,” Walsh said. “We're brothers and sisters.”
Walsh added: “Seeing a lot of people that are actively engaging in the veterans community is pretty welcoming to see.”
Transfer student Olivia Gott was on active duty in the United States Air Force for six years.
Gott felt as if she didn’t have many friends when she came to Columbia, but she was able to meet new people on Thursday.
Heather Brown from the Truman Veterans' Hospital and Julie Heese of the Columbia Vet Center helped those at the barbecue learn about the resources available to them.
“They have misconceptions about what VA health care can offer and do," Brown said. "I think (the barbecue) has helped us see an increase in some of the veterans coming in utilizing services, which is exactly what we want them to do."
The event also helps get information to veterans who are older than traditional college students and may not be comfortable going to parties or freshman-type activities, Heese said.
"They can easily get isolated, and yet they're used to a community environment being from the military,” she said. “So this offers an opportunity to meet other veterans who are going through similar circumstances and to network and to not feel alone here on campus.”