MU music students compose for St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Each year, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra selects three MU students to compose a piece for one of its performances.

The students work with the conductor and musicians twice and receive a professional recording of their works from the live performance. The collaboration is part of the Mizzou New Music Initiative, which involves a variety of programs largely funded by the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation to support young composers.

From left, Santiago Beis, Jack Snelling and Sam Whitty take a bow following the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s performance of their three compositions

From left, Santiago Beis, Jack Snelling and Sam Whitty take a bow after the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s performance of their three compositions on Wednesday at Powell Hall in St. Louis. “I think it’s just getting to hear it at the end that’s my favorite part (about composition),” Whitty said. “The messages you can tell with music, the sounds you can make, the different combinations that you get — especially with orchestra, just all of the instruments combined gets a sound that you would never imagine, and I think that’s the most fulfilling part.”
Beth Guterman Chu, a violist with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, smiles at a fellow musicians

Beth Guterman Chu, a violist with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, smiles at fellow musicians Wednesday at Powell Hall in St. Louis. The ensemble had a 70-minute rehearsal before performing three compositions by MU students Sam Whitty, Santiago Beis and Jack Snelling.
From left, Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress speaks with Jack Snelling about his composition “Three Scenes from Ninety-Four” during the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s rehearsal

Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress speaks with Jack Snelling about his composition “Three Scenes from Ninety-Four” during the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s rehearsal on Wednesday at Powell Hall in St. Louis. There was "a lot of preparation from, obviously, our young composers,” Childress said. “They basically did all the work, and we sort of just put it together, which was really lovely.”
Violinist Emily Ho plays with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Violinist Emily Ho plays with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday at Powell Hall in St. Louis. “It’s a way for us to spot new talent and for them to hear their piece played by a phenomenal orchestra,” Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress said.
Santiago Beis reads the sheet music for his composition, “Splenta,” while the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra rehearses the piece

Santiago Beis reads the sheet music for his composition, “Splenta,” while the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra rehearses the piece Wednesday at Powell Hall. The piece is about “the entanglement, the chaotic moment between what we remember and what we are living,” Beis said. “I’m going to think about this tomorrow. … I’m really happy.”
Jack Snelling,left, describes his vision for his composition, “Three Scenes from Ninety-Four,” to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Jack Snelling, left, describes his vision for his composition, “Three Scenes from Ninety-Four,” to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday at Powell Hall in St. Louis. Snelling, Santiago Beis and Sam Whitty were the three students selected to compose a piece for the orchestra as part of the Mizzou New Music Initiative. 
  • Higher education reporter. Studying journalism, poetry and music, class of '24. Reach me at ederner@mail.missouri.edu or the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

  • Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.

