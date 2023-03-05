MU music students compose for St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Each year, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra selects three MU students to compose a piece for one of its performances.
The students work with the conductor and musicians twice and receive a professional recording of their works from the live performance. The collaboration is part of the Mizzou New Music Initiative, which involves a variety of programs largely funded by the Sinquefield Charitable Foundation to support young composers.
On Wednesday, graduate student Santiago Beis and seniors Jack Snelling and Sam Whitty traveled to St. Louis with other composition students and professors to observe as their music was performed.
Family members and friends joined them in Powell Hall.
The students said it’s a high-pressure opportunity and a highlight of their composition careers. They can write a piece about anything for musicians who can play just about anything. The orchestra is the second-oldest in the U.S. and is internationally known for its high-caliber performances.
Whitty, Beis and Snelling didn’t want to waste the rare opportunity.
Their composing process spanned from August to February. Finally stepping into Powell Hall to see the culmination of their work on Wednesday night was thrilling and nerve-racking for all of them.
“I was totally nervous,” Snelling said, “but after getting through the rehearsal, it went away.”
Hearing such talented musicians perform the music each composer poured months of effort into was “absolutely amazing,” Whitty said.
Stephanie Childress, the conductor, approached the composers after the concert, complimenting their work and asking them to sign her scores. Stefan Freund, an MU composition professor, heard compliments from several orchestra musicians too, like one who said the concert was a highlight of her year as a performer.
They had opened the concert with “Contrarian” — Whitty’s piece representing arguments. Beis’ piece, “Spletna,” was next, inspired by memory entangling with the present. Snelling’s “Three Scenes from Ninety-Four” closed the concert, depicting distinct scenery along Highway 94 and the emotions he experiences when driving through each stretch.
Freund developed the program with David Robertson, the orchestra’s former music director. Since its start in 2017, Freund has mentored students and seen how they can write successful symphony pieces. This year’s were exceptional, he said.
“I’m really proud of the fact that all of our composers have generated quality works for the orchestra — we’ve never had a dud,” Freund said. “(This year we had) three spectacular pieces. … This was very unique in that all three were so consistently strong.”
He said students having a strong professional orchestra composition and recording in their portfolios can help give them a foot in the door for more opportunities and graduate school applications, which — to him — is the main goal of the program.
After the orchestra played MU alum Oswald Huynh’s piece last year, the conductor decided to include it in a regular subscription concert — the first time that’s ever happened, Freund said. The composition department returned to St. Louis on Saturday to see it.
MU alum Holden Franklin was one of last year’s composers, too. He was recently selected to interview at the Juilliard School in New York for graduate school and said having the major work in his portfolio helped his chances of being invited.
“(Franklin) was able to put his score down in front of John Corigliano, one of the greatest American composers in our history, and go over the piece with him. So that’s just an incredible opportunity,” Freund said.
Mapping out the months
Whitty, Beis and Snelling received emails in July that they’d been selected.
They had applied in the spring by submitting any of their previous pieces to the composition professors, who narrowed down the applications to five or six, then sent them to the orchestra to choose the finalists.
Snelling was eating dinner at the Cheshire Inn in St. Louis before a Cardinals baseball game when he got the notification, and his dad bought champagne to celebrate.
The students said they were both excited and intimidated by the long process to come.
They’d have until October to write a first draft, which they’d each workshop for half an hour with the orchestra in November. They’d keep writing and send their final drafts to the orchestra in February. Then just before the concert, the orchestra would rehearse each piece for 15 minutes and ask them for feedback.
When Freund helped design the program, part of the work was figuring out what parts of the symphony to use and how full to make it. They decided to have students compose for a 35-member orchestra — smaller than a traditional full-capacity orchestra but containing all the instruments except tuba.
The idea is that the pieces could work for both full or reduced ensembles, Snelling said, like Huynh’s piece, which the orchestra just performed in its fullest size.
When multiple musicians are on the same instrument, composers often have them play different things, adding even more parts to the piece.
To get to a point where they could hand scores they were happy with, Whitty, Beis and Snelling would need to have a deep understanding of every instrument in the orchestra, find creative ways to express their ideas and work for countless hours on their notation software, writing and editing all the parts.
They were excited for the challenge. Music is how their brains work, like when new melodies pop into their heads as they go about their day. They were eager to take on something difficult so they could experiment with what they’re passionate about and develop more as composers.
Freund said the program is an example of the research comparison Julia Gaines, director of the School of Music, tells people about.
“Scientists work in a lab,” Freund said. “For composers, the lab is the orchestra, it’s the stage with all those people on it. They write this music that the performers play and they fine-tune everything, they adjust things for seven months … just like you would work on an experiment over that time — trying things out, investigating it, critiquing it, trying again.”
Taking off
With an opportunity to write about anything, Whitty, Beis and Snelling found inspiration from completely different places: the Discord app, Czech composer Leoš Janácek and the first trip in a new car.
Whitty uses Discord, an app used for group chats and video, to talk with friends, play video games and share memes. He enjoys the randomness and silly arguments that occur all the time on Discord. Small disagreements escalate into heated arguments, even if they’re not serious.
The heated chaos of friend group chats sparked his interest in writing music about arguments in a broader sense. He started turning the idea into a string quartet piece back in January 2022, working on it here and there as a side project until having more time in the summer.
“I was working on it over the summer, and then I was like, ‘Oh, I get to write for the St. Louis Symphony — whoa, that’s crazy!’” Whitty said. “And so I just transferred everything over. I was like, this is the best idea that I have because I’ve been thinking about this idea for a long time.”
Beis studied Janácek in class and was intrigued by his concepts of memory. He wanted to explore how memory interacts with the present moment. When something happens and disappears, it lingers in your mind, he said, and the memory of it influences how you experience the present moment.
Snelling has been fascinated by maps and highway systems since he was a kid. When he grew up and got his car, going on long drives became one of his favorite things to do — not to get to a certain place, just to drive around and see things.
A trip on Highway 94 was the first he took when he got his car during his freshman year of college. He’s driven it countless times ever since and wanted to compose his piece about his favorite highway.
The students worked with either Freund or professor Yokashi Onishi in composition lessons, studying instruments they had less experience composing for.
Over the seven months, they refined and shaped their music, which ended up having 24 to 27 parts.Their last few days before turning in the pieces were stressful, they said. They pulled all-nighters making final edits to their scores but were happy with how they turned out.
Stepping on stage
When they found themselves standing on stage together, bowing at the end of the concert, they said it felt incredible to have participated in the program.
Then the composition department started the drive back to Columbia, the students laughing about ice cream and singing notes occasionally, and Freund and Onishi jamming to symphonies with the enthusiasm of sports fans watching their home team score.