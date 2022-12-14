MU students are being offered online training sessions to prevent hazing.
The free training is open to any student, and those who are members of fraternities or other student organizations are highly encouraged to participate.
The courses are offered through the university's Organization Resource Group, which oversees student organizations.. The group helps student organizations with tasks such as becoming officially recognized and obtaining financial assistance..
The training consists of three courses — Hazing Prevention 101; Fraternity & Sorority Life; and Haze: The Risks of Alcohol & Hazing.
According to the MU spokesperson Uriah Orland, this training for members of the MU community will "help them recognize the signs of hazing, provide them with strategies on what to do should they encounter hazing and direct students to resources to report hazing."
The training is known as Prevent.Zone and was created by AliveTek Inc., a company based in Florida that specializes in online education..
The Organization Resource Group announced the new training opportunities in November..
"Organizations and communities are stronger and experience greater trust and sense of belonging when their members can live and cooperate without the threat of hazing," the organization stated in an email..
