In the wake of reports about individuals harassing community members with racist and homophobic slurs, MU officials are urging students and the campus community at large to report any instances of harassment and discrimination they might witness.
In an email addressed to the campus community Wednesday, UM President Mun Choi disclosed that on Sept. 6, MUPD officers were dispatched after receiving calls from three people who reported a youth had yelled profanities and homophobic slurs from a black pickup truck driving around campus.
The occupants of the pickup were not MU students, Choi said in the email. They were teenage males ages 16 and 17, according to a police report.
“It is clear that these individuals do not share our values,” Choi said in the email. “We will aggressively confront these behaviors to the fullest extent possible through laws and university policies.”
Slurs were yelled at least twice on campus, at Hitt Street and Missouri Avenue respectively, and at least once downtown, at the intersection of Ninth Street and Broadway, officials said.
After being identified in a traffic stop, the driver and a pickup occupant each received a warning from police that prohibits them from trespassing on campus for one year, according to the police report.
The names of the youths weren’t included in the report.
Choi said the university’s Office for Civil Rights & Title IX also received reports of the incidents.
For students in need of support and resources, Choi mentioned that the campus Care Team is available for one-on-one support. He also directed students to a list of tips compiled by the Counseling Center to help students “protect their emotional well-being.”
“This is a reminder to our entire campus community that we strive every day to live up to our value of Respect,” Choi said in the email. “Everyone must do their part to build an inclusive Mizzou community that consistently confronts these behaviors whenever they occur.”