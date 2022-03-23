Just outside the Virginia Avenue parking garage on the MU campus, the Super Mario Bros “power-up” sound effect trills above the wind.
The sound is Sgt. Jennifer Perry's ring tone. As she walks past the garage on the way to the nearby police station, she reaches into her backpack for her phone.
“I am a dork — straight up” she said, smiling and acknowledging her choice of ring tone. “Life is too short to be boring.”
Perry's 20-year journey at the MU Police Department has been anything but boring. It includes leading the department's charge to reduce drunk driving cases in and around the Columbia campus, and her years-long battle against breast cancer.
Top recruit
In May of 2002 the University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD) hired Perry and paid for her training at the academy.
Perry went through the Law Enforcement Training Institute, an MU Extension. Overall, she remembers enjoying it and doing well in her class.
“I was the top recruit for academics.” she said.
After her time at the academy she, like many of her classmates, started off on patrol. For the first 10 years of her career, she worked the midnight shift where she became very skilled in alcohol and DWI enforcement.
“I kind of made a niche in that area.” said Perry.
This led to her becoming the field sobriety instructor for MUPD. She was then moved to the crime prevention unit and was promoted to Sergeant in 2013.
'These things are trying to kill me!'
Sergeant Perry never questioned her mortality but a cold in 2005 left her facing it.
“I was sick, and I had a lump in my armpit, and I thought it was from a swollen lymph node,” said Perry.
She didn’t think anything of it at the time and while the cold eventually went away, the lump did not. An ultrasound and a mammogram later she was meeting with a surgeon.
“We are taking that out tomorrow.” Perry remembers her surgeon telling her.
The next day, when she returned to the doctor, they informed her she had stage 3A breast cancer. Her diagnosis was followed by 10 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 rounds of radiation therapy.
“I lost all my hair which saved me a shampoo” she joked.
Perry's lieutenant, April Colbrecht has known Perry since she started at MUPD. As her friend, Colbrecht just knew the cancer was no match for Perry's "take it in stride" attitude.
"You know she's going to fight it and you just have this feeling that she's going to make it through the other side," Colbrecht remembers thinking.
All the while, Perry continued to work at MUPD. She was put on light duty during chemotherapy but as soon as she was cleared to go back to work, she did. While working full time Perry was receiving radiation.
In 2013, she found another lump. It was not cancerous but stressful all the same. It was at that time her and her doctor made a difficult decision.
“I was like, ‘These things are trying to kill me! Can I just take them off?’” says Perry
She ended up getting a double mastectomy later that year.
During a recent interview at a coffee shop, Perry explained that she has been cancer free since 2006 but, just to be sure she didn't tempt fate, she knocked three times on the wooden windowsill.
Family matters
Perry had always wanted to be a mother but, when her first marriage didn't work out, she was apprehensive about dating let alone getting married any time soon. But it just wasn't in Perry's nature to give up on something she wanted. As a single woman, Perry decided to use a donor and have a baby.
Having a baby would not be a simple feat, as the cancer left her eggs and ovaries damaged.
"They were still functioning but not at the highest quality." she said.
Perry's mother was just getting ready to retire and she agreed to move in and help. It took six tries with a donor and in vitro fertilization treatments before Perry was pregnant.
The mother-daughter-duo welcomed Perry's son Atticus into the world in March of 2015.
When Atticus was about two-and-a-half years old, Perry met a man who would later become her current husband. They got married in 2020.
"Between the three of us, we make it work." said Perry.
Pursuing her dream
Sergeant Perry has been with MUPD for almost two decades now and while she loves her job and her “dysfunctional family” at MUPD, being a police officer was never really her goal.
Since she was a kid, Perry wanted to become a judge. She received her undergraduate degree in psychology with a minor in political science. Immediately Perry applied to MU School of Law.
“This was the only school I applied to.” says Perry. “This was where I wanted to go.”
A mix-up in Jesse Hall and a misplaced transcript resulted in Perry being waitlisted at MU. She decided to get her master’s degree in criminal justice at Columbia College instead.
“I can’t wait around another year and just work a retail job.” Perry remembers thinking.
Her master's was completed just two years before she was off to the police academy.
Her law career was put on hold but the dream never faded. Now, almost 20 years after graduate school, Perry is back at MU and she has come for her degree.
"When she sets her heart to something, she'll do it" says Colbrecht.
Currently, she is taking six hours a semester at MU School of Law, and it will take her five years to graduate. While it may seem far in the future, Perry knows it will be worth it in the end when she has a job that allows her to spend more time with her family and make her dream a reality.