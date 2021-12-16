More than 1,700 students are expected to graduate from the University of Missouri this weekend, in ceremonies with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began.
Graduates are able to bring as many guests as they would like, and parking is free for commencement guests, according to the university website. The doors will open an hour prior to each ceremony.
The festivities begin at 1 p.m. Friday with a Trulaske College of Business graduation ceremony, and conclude at 3 p.m. Saturday with a ceremony for the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. The commissioning of ROTC officers also will take place on Saturday and Sunday.
Also in Columbia this weekend, 243 students are expected to graduate from Columbia College, which will be holding its first graduation on campus since 2019. Columbia College is limiting attendance to six tickets per graduate.
At MU, internationally recognized journalist and publisher Michael Golden will be presented with an honorary degree.
“The University of Missouri prides itself in producing well-prepared graduates who will be the next leaders in their chosen professions,” Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri, said in a news release. “We know our graduates will leave here today trained to tackle the grand challenges of the world, offering innovative solutions that they first cultivated while students at Mizzou. We look forward to their continued success.”
In all, 1,767 MU students are expected to graduate.
MU will award 1,928 degrees, including 1,373 bachelor’s degrees, 431 master’s degrees, 98 doctorates, nine law degrees, 16 education specialist degrees and one medical degree.
Additionally, 423 online students, who come from 45 states and 22 countries, will also be graduating.
“It is always an honor to watch our graduates receive their diplomas, knowing that they are entering the competitive global job market with unmatched skills,” said Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Congratulations to our graduating Tigers. We know you are well prepared to take on the world and succeed.”
Golden is also expected to receive his honorary degree at the Missouri School of Journalism ceremony.