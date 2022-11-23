MU professor probes for earliest galaxies with the new James Webb Space Telescope

Haojing Yan, who teaches astronomy and physics at MU, stared at the first deep field image on his laptop in July when the White House live-streamed its release from the James Webb Space Telescope.
The telescope had pointed its lens at a small point in the sky — “approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length, a tiny sliver of the vast universe,” according to a NASA release. With a 12.5-hour exposure time, it took photos at different wavelengths, which were composited.
The result was an image studded with thousands of points of light. What may look like stars are entire galaxies. The galaxies appear as they looked in the past — billions of years ago for some — because that’s how long it took for light they emitted back then to reach the telescope’s lens.
“I compared the previous picture taken by Hubble, and I immediately saw the difference,” Yan said. “I said, ‘Alright, my summer now is gone because I have to work on this.’”
After more than 20 years of waiting, he was able to work with data from the telescope, which has better sensitivity and higher spatial resolution than any previous generations of telescopes working in the same wavelength range.
Yan is just one of a handful of researchers in the UM System doing research with data from the telescope.
In Yan’s research so far, which is currently under review, he found unexpected candidate galaxies for what could be the earliest galaxies scientists know about. If correct, the results will be groundbreaking and could lead to new questions challenging the current understanding of the universe.
“(Yan’s research) is not only important for science,” said Yicheng Guo, MU assistant professor of physics and astronomy. “It’s also telling people that here in Missouri, we are doing cutting-edge research, and we are on the front line of astronomy research.”
Yan’s research focuses on imaging — analyzing images taken through different filters that allow him to search for galaxies in the earliest time period the images can probe.
He is an original member of a team of researchers who were awarded 110 hours of guaranteed observation time with the telescope 21 years ago, while it was in an early stage of progress and Yan was in graduate school.
His supervisor said Yan might get to use it in his post-doctoral years, but there was a series of delays between 2018 and 2021.
The telescope finally launched Dec. 25 and reached its destination — almost 1 million miles away — in about a month. Even though it was flying, anything still could have gone wrong, Yan said.
“At one time we were thinking that maybe we’ll never see JW fly because of all those delays,” he said. “So only after I got the news — that was back in April or May — that it is doing very well, I finally was just like, ‘Oh good, wow, we can use it.’”
Now he is finally working with data flooding in from the telescope with some of his graduate students. His team used part of its guaranteed observation time with the telescope in July and will conduct their last observations next summer.
“We’re looking farther and farther away,” Yan said. “We are approaching maybe 200 million years right after the Big Bang … Those objects are still what we call candidates to be confirmed. It’ll still take years, but we are doing things, pushing this frontier forward.”
The previous work done by Hubble Space Telescope, Yan said, hinted that we shouldn’t be seeing so many and such far away galaxies with such brightness. Yan said his findings have been completely unexpected, which is why his results are being debated.
“People have been saying that JW should enable us to find those very far away objects, but nobody expected that we would be able to find them so quickly, in such a large quantity, and some of them are really, really bright,” he said.
Finding the candidate galaxies is an important contribution to our understanding of the universe, Guo said.
There’s no clear answer to when the first stars and galaxies should have formed, but if the candidate galaxies are confirmed, they will place unprecedented strong constraints on the models of the universe, Guo said. The candidates appeared in the universe earlier than what many astronomers, including himself, assumed.
“(If Yan’s results are confirmed), either the universe started to form galaxies earlier, or it formed galaxies faster than we expected,” Guo said. “If it formed galaxies faster than we expected, that means first you have to have gravity to attract all the materials together, so do we need to have a stronger gravity in the early universe? Or, do we need to have more materials than we expected in the early universe, and what are those materials?”
Guo said the new questions Yan’s candidate galaxies will pose, whether confirmed or not, get at the whole idea of doing research. A lot of people think research is meant to answer questions, Guo said, but to scientists, the point is to ask questions.
One question is the makeup of the universe. Dark energy, which we have very limited knowledge of, is thought to make up about 70% of the universe, Guo said, so “the majority of the universe we don’t know.”
Dark matter, about which there is also limited knowledge, is estimated to make up about 25%, and the ordinary matter we understand makes up about only 5% of the universe.
If Yan’s results find galaxies were formed earlier than expected, Guo said scientists would have to rethink our models of any or all of the three components of the universe. He hopes the questions Yan’s research brings can lead to more questions and findings.
Yan said it’s too early to tell if there’s a real tension or crisis with the current model of galaxy formation in the early universe, but the candidate galaxies he found will need to be explained.
“Even if just a fraction of those are (confirmed),” he said, “it’s going to change the entire landscape of this field.”