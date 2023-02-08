Dog treats with Harlan’s name on it and a personal note left at the memorial on Wednesday at Speaker’s Circle in Columbia. Harlan had to be put down after suffering from a stroke, according to a social media post from his owner, Cris Wood.
MU student faces often broke into smiles when they would see a large, fluffy companion walking about campus.
Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees dog, brought joy and excitement to college students whenever he came to MU’s campus. Whether he was sitting in Speaker’s Circle or passing by the Columns, students always stopped to say hello.
“It was just a nice, peaceful time in my day when I would just go see him and just pet him,” MU freshman Isabella Emami said. “He just made me feel like everything was going to be OK.”
Harlan was euthanized Tuesday after suffering a stroke, according to a social media post by Harlan’s owner, Cris Wood. Students and alumni flooded Wood’s comment section with sympathy and grief.
“It’s such a bummer that Mizzou students won’t get to see him anymore and new students won’t know him,” MU senior Nate Sanchez said in a Twitter message. “He was such a bright spot and will be missed.”
Alumni reminisced on social media as well, conveying the influence Harlan had on Columbia and MU.
“Harlan provided me a lot of simple joy during the stresses of college,” said 2022 MU alum Olivia Evans. “I love how Harlan was always there to allow me to mentally decompress and just provide gentle happiness.”
After hearing word of Harlan’s passing, students held a vigil Tuesday in Speaker’s Circle. People in attendance shared their favorite Harlan stories.
Since Harlan’s death, community members have showered a small area in Speaker’s Circle with flowers and notes.
MU senior Christian Marble started a petition Tuesday evening. His goal: to have a Harlan statue built in Speaker’s Circle.
“(It) would be a really uniting factor of the campus,” Marble said. “Something like that would help remind us that you can find joy in small things; there’s always a statue of Harlan looking over us.”
The petition has received more than 3,000 signatures. Marble said he hopes the petition will draw enough attention that faculty and the Board of Curators will have to consider building the statue.