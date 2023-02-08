Dog treats with Harlan’s name on it and a personal note left at the memorial

Dog treats with Harlan’s name on it and a personal note left at the memorial on Wednesday at Speaker’s Circle in Columbia. Harlan had to be put down after suffering from a stroke, according to a social media post from his owner, Cris Wood.

 Christian Wright/Missourian

MU student faces often broke into smiles when they would see a large, fluffy companion walking about campus.

Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees dog, brought joy and excitement to college students whenever he came to MU’s campus. Whether he was sitting in Speaker’s Circle or passing by the Columns, students always stopped to say hello.

Colleen Thomas, a groundskeeper at Mizzou, observes the items left for Harlan

Colleen Thomas, a groundskeeper at Mizzou, observes the items left for Harlan on Wednesday at Speaker’s Circle in Columbia. “I remember seeing Harlan when he was just a puppy,” Thomas said.
Mizzou community members create a memorial for Harlan

Mizzou community members create a memorial for Harlan on Wednesday at Speaker’s Circle in Columbia. Harlan, a Great Pyrenees, was a celebrity at Mizzou and passed away on Tuesday at 11 years old.
A photo of Harlan with sunglasses on, is attached to flowers

A photo of Harlan with sunglasses on is attached to flowers on Wednesday at Speaker’s Circle in Columbia. Harlan was commonly seen walking on campus with his owner, Cris Wood.
Mizzou community members create a memorial for Harlan

Mizzou community members create a memorial for Harlan on Wednesday at Speaker’s Circle in Columbia. Harlan, a Great Pyrenees, was a celebrity at Mizzou and passed away on Tuesday at 11 years old.
A memorial sits in the window in honor of Harlan for the evening service

A memorial honoring Harlan sits in front of a window for a service Wednesday at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia. Harlan, a Great Pyrenees who frequented the MU campus, passed away Tuesday.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and art. Reach me at Julia.A.Williams@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you