John Huntley has been researching the relationship between ancient parasites and their hosts for over a decade.
He believes that observing ancient parasite-host relationships could give greater context to modern problems, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and even climate change.
”We can look at how parasites and disease have changed over time,” Huntley said. By observing ancient behaviors, scientists can better understand how current infections operate.
The paleontologist and MU associate professor just finished developing a database with the help of his colleagues, including researchers from Germany, Italy, Poland and the University of Alabama. According to a release from the MU News Bureau, this is the first known database of its kind.
Huntley said that this is mostly because of the length of time the researchers took into account in the study. Rather than just looking at the last one hundred years, or even one thousand, the team worked to compile a comprehensive history of animals living in the ocean as far back in time as possible.
This includes “the fossilized ancestors of today’s crabs, shrimp and oysters,” the release said. Essentially, most parasites do not fossil well because they are small and soft-bodied. Instead, researchers like Huntley must look at the host’s shell.
Even while living in land-locked Missouri, Huntley was able to conduct research. He said that throughout the Earth’s history, the ocean has been in Missouri many times.
He said there is even evidence of fossils in the famous columns on the University of Missouri’s Francis Quadrangle.
“The columns themselves are made from sediments that were made from a shallow crop of ocean several million years ago. The majority of that rock material is fossilized sea creatures. If you go up to them you can see fossils of crinoids, corals, and brachiopods amongst other things,” Huntley said.
He is even teaching a course at MU next semester called “Geology of the Columns.”
Other findings from the study include an intensification in parasitism. However, this is not necessarily a problem. In fact, Huntley said that evidence of parasite-host relationships can signify stability of an ecosystem.
“Even though parasites harm the individual hosts that they infest, evidence shows they make the overall ecosystem more stable because of their actions,” he said.
Huntley and his fellow researchers recently published their database in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B.