Researchers at MU and the University of Chicago have developed an artificial material —called a metamaterial — that can sense and react to its environment.
Metamaterial could soon be used in drones or aerospace stealth structures in order to sense and adapt to the environment, according to a news release.
The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, details the construction of metamaterial, describing it as “constructed with piezoelectric elements, mounted on a beam and controlled by electrical circuits.”
Basically, the material uses a computer chip to process information, then calls electrical power in order to change its form.
With this system, the news release states, metamaterial is able to “respond to its environment, independently make a decision, and perform an action not directed by a human being.”
The project is funded by grants, some of which come from the Air Force and Army research offices, and the researchers hope to put the material to use in these areas.
Yangyang Chen, Xiaopeng Li and Guoliang Huang, all from MU’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, contributed to the project.
“We can apply this material to stealth technology in the aerospace industry by attaching the material to aerospace structures,” Huang said. “It can help control and decrease noises coming from the aircraft, such as engine vibrations, which can increase its multifunctional capabilities.”