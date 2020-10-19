The MU School of Medicine has enrolled a patient in a National Institutes of Health clinical trial of a treatment for COVID-19.
Researchers will enroll 500 adults hospitalized with COVID-19 from 18 countries, spanning five continents. The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the combination treatment of the anti-viral drug remdesivir and a concentrated solution of antibodies from the plasma of people who have recovered from the virus. A randomly selected group will receive remdesivir and a placebo.
The question is whether a one-time experimental infusion of antibodies will attack the virus, prompting improvement in people who contract COVID-19.
People selected for the study must have had COVID-19 symptoms for fewer than 12 days so researchers can target the virus in its early stages and observe how it progresses. Patients with more severe symptoms will be excluded from the trial, such as those requiring mechanical ventilation or a stay in the ICU.
The principal investigator for the trial at MU Christian Rojas Moreno is an associate professor of clinical medicine in the School of Medicine and a disease specialist at MU Health.
“If this experimental infusion is found to be effective, the goal is to have a standardized product that can be infused to patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, and to develop a good process for that,” he said.
Rojas Moreno did not know when the study would be completed but said it would depend on when investigators are able to enroll 500 patients in the trial. MU is one of the first institutions to sign up.
“It is an important study in the sense that we can find another potential treatment for COVID-19,” Rojas Moreno said. “That’s one of the goals of this study — to find out if hyper-immune immunoglobulin can improve outcomes for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.”