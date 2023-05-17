Julia Gaines, the director of the School of Music, is stepping down after nine years in the position.
The next director has yet to be announced, but four final candidates have been selected.
Gaines said she enjoyed being the director, and after completing her third three-year term, it just feels like the right time to transition to something new.
“It’s a good time for me and my family, and I think it’s a good time for the school,” Gaines said. “Every decade, it’s probably good for some fresh ideas.”
Gaines had already been at MU for 18 years directing the percussion program when she took on the role of director in 2014. Next fall, she’ll return to teaching percussion for one semester while Megan Arns, the current director of percussion studies, is on maternity leave.
In 2024, Gaines plans to take a research leave to write a new marimba book and film new lesson videos to go with them. She’s also looking into applying for an administrator Fulbright. After that, her goal is to work in an administrative position where she can facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration at a university that has a fine arts college.
Gaines said the School of Music has been through “high ups and some serious lows” over the past nine years — like the lows of dealing with large budget cuts and the pandemic, and the highs of opening the Sinquefield Music Center and achievements like Marching Mizzou’s performance in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“This last year we’re back up to the high points in the school,” Gaines said. “I’m really happy and proud of where the school is. Now for the next director, I kind of feel like (former director) Rob Shay when he handed it to me and said, ‘Julia, I’ve given you a really great thing. Take off with it.’”
Achieving the biggest high
Since Gaines had been part of the School of Music before becoming the director, she already knew colleagues and how the school ran. When she transitioned, she was able to start working immediately on her goals instead of learning the ropes.
In her first faculty meeting as director, she promised to make Sinquefield Music Center happen.
At the time, the music department was spread out across seven buildings. Percussionists would often practice in Gaines’ office or storage closets. One of the main rehearsal spaces for large ensembles was an old cafeteria with poor sound quality.
Directors over the past 40 years had wanted to build a new facility that would serve the School of Music’s needs.
Six years later, Sinquefield Music Center opened. It gave the school new rehearsal and performance rooms, practice rooms, classrooms, offices, a recording studio, instrument storage and more — all in one place.
Gaines secured the $10 million donation from Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield through their Sinquefield Charitable Foundation, a major part of the funding for the $24 million building.
“She had a huge fire in her to make the situation better,” said Arns, who Gaines hired to take over percussion when she became the director. “There was a lot of talk about plans for a new building, but it wasn’t happening. It’s incredible that she had this vision and she said, ‘No, we need this. Let’s make it happen.’ And she really did. She really made it happen.”
Gaines said her background in percussion influenced many of her decisions, like extra wide doors large instruments could fit through and insulated percussion practice rooms.
She’s the third director that administrative assistant Susan Worstell has worked with at the School of Music. She said it was incredible to see the building become a reality during Gaines’ term.
“She was a champion with this building,” Worstell said. “Constant meetings, constant decisions on top of everything else she had to deal with, down to the miniscule things. It was amazing.”
Composition professor Stefan Freund has worked with Gaines since 2003. He said the building is a remarkable accomplishment Gaines will be remembered for.
“She remained focused and really got us through that process all the way to the completion of the building,” Freund said. “She was able to keep her eyes on these big challenges with the building while dealing with all of the little crises that arise on a day-to-day basis. There’s personnel management, there’s facilities management, technology management, and other stuff I can’t even think of. But you have to stay on top of that day to day.”
Gaines said balancing everything involved in her job, like making decisions, planning and communicating with all areas of the school, is sort of like balancing her time when she was a percussion student. Percussionists have to consistently practice several instruments, sometimes around 10 or more at once.
“Everything has to get a little tap every day, and that’s just like your percussion playing,” Gaines said.
Navigating the lows
While Sinquefield Music Center was in the works, budget cuts across the university forced Gaines to cut 10% of the school’s budget in 2016.
“The cuts we had to make were so substantial; it was not something any administrator wants to do,” Gaines said. “I was coming in 2014 to grow the program. I thought I had the opportunity to really get things flourishing, and instead I was cutting like crazy. We probably lost six faculty members during that time. So it was super painful, and some of the lowest times yet. Then Jeanne (Sinquefield) gave us the money in 2016 to start building, and I’m planning a building while I’m cutting the guitar program. It was really a conundrum of these different feelings.”
Freund said Gaines’ job is incredibly difficult, and navigating the budget cuts showed her determination.
“Time and time again she’s had to construct a budget, throw it away and create a new one,” Freund said. “She is indefatigable. I’ve never seen her complain or be tired or get frustrated. It’s incredible.”
Then a few weeks after Sinquefield Music Center opened, it closed because of the pandemic. Everything went virtual, and she had to figure out how the school would function.
Gaines said the communication work was excruciating over the next six months, like having to tell students what they could and couldn’t do. Her goal was to keep students playing and performing as much as possible. The recording studio in the new building allowed the school to have socially-distanced performances and share videos of them.
Freund said Gaines’ leadership helped the school make it through the pandemic better than many schools. He’s talked to students from other universities who didn’t have opportunities like this during the pandemic.
“They had been cooped up in their apartment for years, not having any ensemble rehearsals, no performances,” Freund said. “We were way ahead of the curve in terms of what we were offering our students and the community during the pandemic. And I give her all the credit for that. She was really great at straddling that line of staying with university policy but also coming up with imaginative and creative ideas so that we could do what we needed to do for our students.”
Arns said the meetings Gaines held on Zoom with faculty were also an important part of her leadership. They gave everyone space to reflect on the situation and have conversations about what to do.
She remembers Gaines showing the same kind of leadership in fall 2015, when a series of racist incidents happened on campus and she gave the faculty space to have open discussions about how the School of Music would respond going forward.
Working together
Gaines’ people skills and collaboration are another quality she’ll be remembered for, Freund, Worstell and Arns all said.
“She’s a very caring person,” Arns said. “She’s very friendly, easy to get to know and easy to talk to. So she’s been great in the position of director. She makes students feel welcome and has a very positive personality, and she’s very proud of our School of Music and what we do here.”
Her job involves talking to students, faculty and people outside the school, like donors or other university colleagues.
Gaines said she always wants to be a cheerleader for the school and could talk all day about how accomplished the students are. Freund said she attends a lot of their concerts, which involves lots of time outside of business hours.
“We make some really great music, we do some really great things for students,” Gaines said. “Our students are so talented. I love to showcase them for the president and the community.”
Worstell said Gaines is also not afraid to try new ideas. She likes that Gaines is proactive about making decisions and fixing them if they don’t work, rather than never trying something new at all.
“That’s the best way to learn, and that’s what we’re all about here,” Worstell said.
Some of the opportunities students have came from collaboration during Gaines’ term.
Sinquefield made donations that created the Mizzou New Music Initiative, which includes several programs that promote composition, while Gaines was still teaching percussion. When she became the director, she and Sinquefield met every year to come up with new ideas for the initiative.
“Sometimes it’s my ideas, but lots of times it’s her and the faculty’s,” Sinquefield said. “And ideas are cheap. The head of the school is the one who is going to make it happen.”
Gaines helped make MU the first school in the country to have a postdoc position for composition, created mini grants for faculty to work with composers for new ensemble pieces and worked on several projects for advancing the initiative over the nine years.
What’s next
Freund is on the search committee for the next director. He said all four of the final candidates received multiple votes from the faculty, so the dean will have to make a difficult decision but the school will be in a great position.
Gaines is excited to see who the dean will choose and be helpful as possible for their transition.
“(Gaines) has set a great groundwork, and the next person that comes in will really be able to benefit from that groundwork and add their own touches as everyone does, and I look forward to seeing what’s going to happen,” Worstell said.
Arns said she can’t wait to see everything Gaines does next.
Her plan to eventually work in a role for interdisciplinary arts will be a chance to create more ideas to advance music and connect it with other arts and fields.
“The power of music is so profound. And as musicians, we’re not doing the best job getting that resource out to the real world,” Gaines said. “We do that best through interdisciplinary projects. If we still stay in our silos and just play our band, choir and orchestra concerts, the audiences that come to us know us. We need to get out into other fields and disciplines so that others can know the power of music as well.”