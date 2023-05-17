Julia Gaines, the director of the School of Music, is stepping down after nine years in the position.

The next director has yet to be announced, but four final candidates have been selected.

  • Higher education reporter. Studying journalism, poetry and music. Reach me at ederner@mail.missouri.edu or the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.