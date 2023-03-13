MU students celebrate Engineers' Week with Hot Dog Banquet

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, another festivity takes center stage at MU: Engineers' Week.
The celebration has been a staple at the College of Engineering for 120 years. This year's theme is "Pat to The Future."
The Hot Dog Banquet took place Monday outside Lafferre Hall, which provided engineering faculty and students with a free lunch.
According to Mizzou Engineering, an anonymous message was placed on a school bulletin board on March 17, 1903 declaring that St. Patrick was an engineer and there should be no classes that day.
After the discovery, the 1903 class officers met and put out an official statement that St. Patrick's Day was the engineers' new holiday. Students celebrated on the quad until then-MU President Richard H. Jesse said "'Gentlemen to go back to class, and the roughnecks to go uptown,'" and students headed uptown.
From there, traditions and events started to pop up every year around March 17, eventually evolving into the days-long event seen today.
The shamrock and St. Patrick himself became symbols of MU Engineering, and there are several events that honor seniors in the college. A king and queen of Engineers' Week are also nominated and crowned each year, with ten engineering students making up St. Patrick's Court.
The celebrations kicked off Friday with the lighting of Jesse Hall's signature dome in shamrock green, signaling the beginning of the festivities.
On Saturday, an event called "Road Rally" was held where teams raced across Columbia, following clues that eventually end at "a secret location for food, fun and dancing."
The E-Week and College of Arts and Science Run/Walk for Charity 5K/10K took place on Sunday. As runners raced through Columbia, all proceeds were donated to Habitat for Humanity according to Mizzou Engineering.
Upcoming events
The Skits & BBQ will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bullwinkle's, 1109 E. Broadway. It will feature the nominees on St. Patrick's Court who will perform skits and are judged by faculty. BBQ is also provided with the purchase of a $25 meal ticket. Tickets without dinner are $10.
One academic-focused event is the lab exhibits at 9 a.m. Thursday at Lafferre Hall. Engineering departments and research groups will have the opportunity to showcase their research to the public, as local grade and high schools are given tours of the college by current students.
The Knighting Ceremony and Grant Kowtow is one of the longest-running events. It will take place at 5 p.m. Friday at Shamrock Plaza, in which St. Patrick makes his appearance to honor engineering seniors.
The Ada Wilson Green Lecture will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ketcham Auditorium. It will highlight women in engineering with a guest lecture from MU graduate Evelyn Watson, current director of continuous improvement for Perdue Farms.
The St. Patrick's Ball will close out the week at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Alumni Center ballroom. It has been a part of the festivities since 1905 and is hosted by the MU Engineering Alumni Organization. The ball includes a dinner and the crowning of the king and queen of Engineers' Week.