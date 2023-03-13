 Skip to main content
MU students celebrate Engineers' Week with Hot Dog Banquet

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, another festivity takes center stage at MU: Engineers' Week.

The celebration has been a staple at the College of Engineering for 120 years. This year's theme is "Pat to The Future."

Conor Wood, Paige Snider, and Sydney Hilker cook hot dogs

Conor Wood, Paige Snider and Sydney Hilker cook hot dogs for engineering students on Monday outside of Lafferre Hall in Columbia. The hot dog banquet is a way to give back to students during Engineers' Week.
Engineering students wait in line for hot dogs

Engineering students wait in line for hot dogs on Monday outside of Lafferre Hall in Columbia. The hot dog banquet is one of the first events for Engineers' Week.
Ethan Simpkin waits in line for a hot dog

Ethan Simpkin waits in line for a hot dog on Monday outside of Lafferre Hall in Columbia. The theme for Engineers' Week this year is ‘Pat to the Future’.
