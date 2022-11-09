People are living longer, but they aren't necessarily aging healthy.
The National Institute on Aging is trying to change that and recently awarded MU more than $700,000 to start up and facilitate a program known as Biomedical Entrepreneurship Training for Aging. The grant, which will cover five years of work, will help pay for MU students to visit aging Columbia-area residents in person at clinics and assisted living centers to learn about the challenges they face.
The program is designed to provide a broader skillset to the academic workforce required to develop innovative products that will benefit aging population with a focus on Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.
"As we all know, the aging population is growing not just in United States, but in all of it, globally," said Anandhi Upendran, director of biomedical innovation at the MU School of Medicine and the principal investigator of the grant.
Beginning in January, eight recruits — or Biomedical Entrepreneurship Training for Aging (BETA) scholars — will come from schools across the University of Missouri System as well as Lincoln University to begin training within the program.
"To combat that issue," Upendran said, "it's important that people know what are the right things that we can do to get it to market."
That's why the program isn't just a research project.
Participants will go through each phase of the research and development process starting with finding their idea.
The recruits will gain shadowing experience in neurology and geriatric clinics, but will also engage in empathy training by visiting senior living facilities to develop innovative solutions for the problems residents face.
"Instead of just reading a book, they can see, 'This is the problem that they (the patients) have. I have to develop a smart sensing way to make sure that they don't fall or they take their medications properly every day,'" said Upendran.
From there, students will learn about regulatory approval requirements, as well as how to protect their intellectual property, design solutions through lab work and develop business strategies to pitch their products.
Educational courses will be taught across disciplines, involving collaborations with MU's School of Journalism, College of Engineering, College of Business and the schools of nursing, health professions and medicine.
"A product-oriented research has to attack real world problems and find solutions for real world problems ... so they have to think in the angle of product rather than just the idea and mechanism," said Upendran.
MU was one of two universities — the other being the University of Pennsylvania — to receive an award from the National Institute on Aging for this type of program. Two biotechnical companies received the grant as well.
Yuan Luo, program director of the Clinical Interventions and Diagnostics branch in the Division of Neuroscience at the institute, oversaw the process of getting the funding from the idea to the award.
"NIA and the community realized that the research need a broader training experience, from bench scientists to clinical research and to even starting a business," Luo said, "so in response to this mission, we created this funding opportunity."
MU was among a handful of applicants for the award. A review panel containing experts in the field scored the applications and those with the highest scores received the funding.
"Dr. Upendran's project matches many goals of the NIH program we set up, for example, the team contains 12 faculty with diverse expertise," Luo said. "Trainees can receive experimental training from clinicians, scientists, engineers, communications specialists and businesses through this immersive experience. They can absorb these kinds of skills and apply them to drug discovery. That's our end goal."