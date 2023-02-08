Students with the Coalition for Bodily Autonomy plan to rally outside a UM System Board of Curators meeting on Thursday to protest a lack of subsidized emergency contraceptives on campus.

The coalition says anywhere from a dozen to 40 of its members plan to attend the meeting on the MU campus. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. but members of the coalition posted on social media asking its followers to gather outside Stotler Lounge in Memorial Union beginning at 10 a.m.

