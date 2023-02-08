Students with the Coalition for Bodily Autonomy plan to rally outside a UM System Board of Curators meeting on Thursday to protest a lack of subsidized emergency contraceptives on campus.
The coalition says anywhere from a dozen to 40 of its members plan to attend the meeting on the MU campus. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. but members of the coalition posted on social media asking its followers to gather outside Stotler Lounge in Memorial Union beginning at 10 a.m.
The coalition is not on the curators' agenda, and it isn't known if the curators or administrators will address the group's concerns at the meeting.
“Everyone else that shows up in support of us will rally outside of Memorial Union and make sure that they’re heard through the windows of Stotler Lounge,” said Galen Zavala Sherby, the chair of Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, which is a member of the coalition.
Members of the coalition said they hope the rally will produce a public meeting between them and the university’s higher ups, specifically President Mun Choi or anyone with the power to implement policies on student health.
Christian Basi, a spokesperson for the university, said the university had offered to engage in a private conversation with the coalition, but the coalition had refused.
At the meeting, the coalition plans to advocate for access to subsidized emergency contraceptives, specifically Plan B One-Step pills, for MU students. Plan B, also referred to as the "morning after pill," is a hormone that can be taken to prevent pregnancy within 72 hours of sexual intercourse, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
“We’re trying to get free Plan B for students, and we’re going to get that by having some variety of public meeting with the university,” said Mel Tully, the secretary of Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America. “The Board of Curators are the ultimate decision makers for this school, so when they are here, they have to listen to us. There’s going to be eyes on them, and we’re hoping that an action like that will lead them to have to talk to us.”
Contraceptives can be a financial burden for many students, Tully said.
“College kids are not the best-off group financially, and Plan B can cost you $40-$50," Tully said. "Most of the student body have a uterus and have a risk of getting pregnant in a state where abortions are not allowed.”
Missouri law bans abortions with the exception of medical emergencies. Anyone who performs or induces abortions in Missouri can face felony charges and loss of professional licenses.
Other universities around the country currently provide emergency contraceptives to their students.
According to The Wall Street Journal, universities including Dartmouth College and Stanford University installed vending machines filled with emergency contraceptives. Additionally, the University of Kentucky's HealthCare website says they offer discounted Plan B pills at their pharmacy.
“The main thing that we want people to take away from this effort is this is a public health problem,” Zavala Sherby said. “We figure that winning this struggle — winning free Plan B for students — sets the precedent for victories down the road as far as student health is concerned.”
The coalition, which includes the Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, Coalition of Graduate Workers, Queer Liberation Front, Sex Education At Mizzou, Mid-Missouri DSA and Mid-Missouri Peaceworks says it is drafting more measures to acquire further access to subsidized healthcare for MU students.