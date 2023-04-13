MU Ukrainian students presented the context and history of the centurylong relationship between Kyiv and Moscow on Thursday.

The presentation, held in the MU Student Center, included lessons ranging from Holodomor — the “great famine” of the early 1930s in Ukraine — to the 2014 Ukrainian revolution, to the current war.

 

