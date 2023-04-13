MU Ukrainian students presented the context and history of the centurylong relationship between Kyiv and Moscow on Thursday.
The presentation, held in the MU Student Center, included lessons ranging from Holodomor — the “great famine” of the early 1930s in Ukraine — to the 2014 Ukrainian revolution, to the current war.
Alissa Skorik, Nadiia Salakh and Vlad Sazhen highlighted various historical events from the formation of the Soviet Union to 2023.
The idea for the event developed after a discussion held by the MU Peace Studies department in December. Nicholas Davies, co-author of a book on history and politics leading to the conflict, presented a video on the 2014 revolution, which Ukrainian students in attendance labeled as Russian propaganda.
Sazhen, an MU junior from Kharkiv who initiated the event, said that after the December discussion they wanted to “fight back” and present the events from a different lens. “This time with actual evidence to support our opinion, unlike the author who presented Russian propaganda,” he said.
The presentation was based on peer-reviewed academic articles, Skorik said.
When the group approached the university with its initiative, the MU International Center was supportive and proactive, making logistical arrangements, Sazhen said.
MU has roughly eight or nine Ukrainian students, said David Currey, director of MU international student and scholar services.
An hourlong Q&A session followed Thursday’s presentation, named Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom: Deconstructing Russian Propaganda, with questions and factual input from about 35 people who attended.
The Q&A covered a range of topics, such as the students’ experiences living through the recent events, their favorite Ukrainian cafes and stores in Sedalia, reliable news outlets that don’t share Russian propaganda and ways to help and support Ukraine.