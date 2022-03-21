Christopher Baines was leading a class early Monday when some visitors interrupted.
Baines, a professor at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, was stunned to discover that the visitors had arrived to present him with a Kemper Fellowship award for teaching excellence. The award, which is given to five MU faculty members each year in surprise ceremonies, includes a $15,000 stipend.
"I wish I'd worn a different shirt," Baines joked, after realizing the moment was being photographed.
Baines and Eric Parsons, a professor in the MU College of Arts & Sciences Department of Economics, received their awards and stipends Monday. Three other faculty members are expected to be surprised with awards Tuesday.
Approachable teacher
Baines is associate professor at the Department of Biomedical Sciences and an investigator for the Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center.
Students' evaluations of Baines demonstrate that he is an approachable teacher who students feel they can always talk to, said Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Also attending the presentation were Steve Sowers, Commerce Bank executive vice president, and Carolyn Dean, who is dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine.
This semester, Baines has been teaching mostly online. He said teaching is the thing that keeps him going through difficult times, like the past couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the award was presented to him, students erupted in cheers. Laughter broke out after one person in the crowd, apparently referencing an inside joke in the classroom, shouted "Go buy some pickles!"
Despite the complexity of his field of study, Baines manages to focus on his students. In his “Philosophy of Teaching Statement” he writes, “Teaching is not about showing the students you are some monster put on this earth simply to torture them about mitochondria, but rather it is important to listen, help where I can and show the students I care.”
Economics professor recognized
Eric Parsons, an associate teaching professor at MU, was the second recipient of the 2022 William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence.
Parsons was surprised in class Monday afternoon with the fellowship and a $15,000 stipend.
“He loves what he does, which is teaching you all. So why wouldn’t he be the recipient of the Kemper fellow award?” Ramchand said during Monday’s presentation.
Ramchand and Sowers were joined by UM System President Mun Choi in the presentation .
Parsons received his bachelor's degrees in economics and history, his master's degree in economics and applied mathematics and his doctorate in economics from MU.
Parsons has served as director of undergraduate studies for the Department of Economics since 2019.
In previous years, Parsons has been the recipient of many prestigious teaching awards, like the Walter L. Johnson Excellence in Teaching Fellowship and the Purple Chalk Teaching Award.
"I enjoy my job," Parsons said, “and it’s because of the great students I get to work with every semester.”