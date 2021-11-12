Despite an almost year-long national search, the College of Education and Human Development was unable to find a new permanent dean.
"We were unable to find a candidate that would be right for us at this time. I want to thank the search committee for their hard work over the last several months," MU Executive Vice Chancellor Latha Ramchand wrote in an email to the school.
Erica Lembke, who has served as interim dean since fall 2020, will be leaving the position and replaced with another interim.
The search for a permanent dean will not continue for another year, Ramchand said, "given current, ongoing national searches for similar roles at other institutions." The earliest the school will have a new dean will be summer or fall 2023.
Lembke, previously chair of the Department of Special Education, was appointed after the controversial removal of former dean Kathryn Chval in July 2020. Chval had served as dean since 2016.
In her email, Ramchand asked for input from the college community.
"It is important that this next leader be able to support the high quality of teaching and research in the college, as well as be able to continue moving the needle on essential initiatives," she wrote.
The College of Education and Human Development isn't the only area of MU searching for a new dean.
Ajay Vinzé, dean of MU's Trulaske College of Business, will be stepping down Dec. 20, with an interim taking the position until a new search begins fall 2022. Also, Patricia Okker, dean of the MU College of Arts and Sciences, will also be leaving this year, to be replaced by Cooper Drury in the interim.
The College of Education's new interim dean will be announced before Lembke's term ends, according to Ramchand.