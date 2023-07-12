MU's Wheelchair Basketball Camp improves more than just skills

Chris Kommer, CFO of custom wheelchair company Per4Max, talks with campers after practice on Wednesday at MizzouRec in Columbia. Kommer is an avid supporter of wheelchair basketball and attends camps like this one across the country to meet players and help with adjustments to their chairs.
Drew Beutel leans in for a layup shot on Wednesday at MizzouRec in Columbia. Unlike running basketball, wheelchair basketball doesn’t have positions. However, according to camper Caleb Roach, taller players more often end up playing the role of a center.
Campers circle up before practice during the annual Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball Camp on Wednesday at MizzouRec in Columbia. The camp brought together players of all skill levels between ages 12 and 19 from July 9 through July 13.
Caleb Roach scans the court for an opening on Wednesday at MizzouRec in Columbia. “I got hurt and I didn’t think there was anything I could do. I came in here and met so many new people and opened so many new doors,” Roach said.
Drew Beutel sinks a two-point shot on Wednesday at MizzouRec in Columbia. The Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball camp incorporates practice and drills for campers of different skill levels and ended nights with games that bring players of varied experience together on the same team.
Aiden Fleetwood dribbles down the court on Wednesday at MizzouRec in Columbia. The Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball Camp is the largest yet, bringing 50 players from 18 states together to learn and compete.
MU’s Wheelchair Basketball Camp met for its second-to-last day on Wednesday.
The camp helps players ages 12 to 19 with permanent disabilities develop fundamental skills and strategies for the game. This summer session marked the largest year for the camp, with an enrollment of 50 players, up from 37 last year.