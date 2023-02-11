 Skip to main content
Muse Pole Fitness hosts 11th Anniversary Student Showcase

Muse Pole Fitness hosted its 11th Anniversary Student Showcase at The Blue Note on Friday evening. The sold-out event featured a variety of pole and aerial performances from instructors and students of all levels. There were a total of 58 performers, and a total of 414 tickets were sold for the performance. While some of the dancers have participated in the art form for the better part of a decade, others have done it for less than a year.

Acts ranged from sexy and sultry to poignant and political, but each drew applause, supportive shout-outs and cheers from the crowd. The showcase was composed of three acts, each featuring various small ensembles, duos, solos and other combinations of performers. Some individuals incorporated props like an umbrella or a fake gun while others used only the poles or an aerial hoop.

Corinne Piotter does a Lyra piece

Corinne Piotter, whose stage name is Corey Elyse, does a Lyra piece about climate change and humanity’s impact on the environment during Muse Pole Fitness’ 11th Anniversary Student Showcase on Friday at The Blue Note in Columbia. “In it I’m sort of a personification of a dying planet, and I have some fun signage that I made out of literal trash,” Piotter said. “I have done some sort of pieces based about the environment and other things that I’ve found important to me before, and so I wanted to do something about the environment with it and have this really fun costume that is integral to my piece.”
Crystal Jones uses a Lyra routine to propose to her partner

Crystal Jones uses a Lyra routine to propose to her partner during the Muse Pole Fitness had its 11th Anniversary Student Showcase on Friday at The Blue Note in Columbia. “I had this idea like six months ago, a little bit before the applications to perform came out,” Jones said. “I’m going to propose to him with a promise ring of his that I have and then the engagement ring that he got for me.”
Becky Dorfmeyer, Barbie Underwood, Ryn Dunlap and Morgan Wozniak close out the evening with a final group performance

From left: Becky Dorfmeyer, Barbie Underwood, Ryn Dunlap and Morgan Wozniak, along with their fellow dancers, close out the evening with a final group performance during the Muse Pole Fitness 11th Anniversary Student Showcase on Friday at The Blue Note in Columbia. “First of all, it doesn’t have to be sexy, but there’s also nothing wrong with being sexy,” Muse owner Jordan Mazur said. “It’s completely OK to do something that is empowering for yourself because really, at the end of the day, it is all just for you and not for what other people think of you.”
Shelia Smith Franklin performs a Lyra routine

Shelia Smith Franklin performs a Lyra routine with an LED hoop during Muse Pole Fitness’ 11th Anniversary Student Showcase on Friday at The Blue Note in Columbia. This is Franklin’s eighth year at Muse Pole Fitness, and she hoped her piece inspired the audience to have a deeper appreciation for nature’s mysteries.
  • Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.

