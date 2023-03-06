 Skip to main content
Musicians perform after the closing film for the True/False Festival in Buskers Last Stand

The Buskers Last Stand event closes out the 20th annual True/False Film Festival on Sunday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Buskers Last Stand is an annual tradition of closing out the festival after the last film is shown.

Musicians and audiences from the festival came back for the last film. This year’s musicians Austin Jones and Kyren Penrose treated the audience with old folk, Hank Williams and original songs. Drinks and conversations were shared to end on a high note.

Trischa Splitter watches the musicians play on Sunday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Splitter was the volunteer coordinator for the True/False Film Festival.
Austin Jones, left, and Kyren Penrose play for the crowd on Sunday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. People of the crowd tipped the two in their guitar case for their playing.
Colleen Spurlock serves the crowd drinks on Sunday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. This is the first Buskers Last Stand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Musicians Kyren Penrose, left, and Austin Jones play their guitars on Sunday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The two played a mixture of original songs, old folk and songs by Hank Williams.
Sally Sutter, left, poses for a photo with Esther Stroh on Sunday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Stroh is one of five volunteers who has been working at the festival for 20 years.
