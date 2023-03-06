Musicians perform after the closing film for the True/False Festival in Buskers Last Stand

The Buskers Last Stand event closes out the 20th annual True/False Film Festival on Sunday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Buskers Last Stand is an annual tradition of closing out the festival after the last film is shown.
Musicians and audiences from the festival came back for the last film. This year’s musicians Austin Jones and Kyren Penrose treated the audience with old folk, Hank Williams and original songs. Drinks and conversations were shared to end on a high note.
Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.
