The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years.
Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience.
“MyHouse, first and foremost, has been a nightclub over the years,” he said. “I’d always been wanting to make a lot of changes to it and do a huge renovation, so this is a great opportunity to do this … The new MyHouse is a sports bar, nightclub and concert venue as opposed to just being a nightclub … which is really hard to pull off, in my opinion.”
A series of concerts is planned for the fall featuring acts such as Zeds Dead, Cheat Codes, Steve Aoki and Kip Moore.
Information about those shows and others soon will be available on the MyHouse website, which is being redesigned.
Some shows will be inside the venue, while others will be held outdoors near the intersection of Sixth and Locust streets and still others will take place on a patch of land known as the "backyard" adjacent to the club.
A concert scheduled for Sept. 24 became the subject of a conflict between MyHouse and the neighboring State Historical Society of Missouri during a July 18 meeting of the Columbia City Council.
Officials at the historical society were concerned that a plan to close Locust Street between Sixth and Seventh streets for the concert would obstruct access to their facility. The issue was resolved by moving the scheduled road closure to later in the afternoon.
