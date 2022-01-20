Biden's first year, in photos

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing Feb. 17, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. A U.S. airstrike targeting facilities used by Iran-backed militias in Syria appears to be a message to Tehran delivered by a new American administration still figuring out its approach to the Middle East. Kirby said the operation in Boukamal, Syria, sends an unambiguous message: “President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to deescalate the overall situation in eastern Syria and Iraq.”
President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris after speaking about face mask mandates and COVID-19 response May 13, 2021, in Washington. Harris is capping off a controversial first year in office, creating history as the first woman of color in her position while fending off criticism and complaints over her agenda.
Afghan passengers board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the Afghanistan evacuation Aug. 22, 2021, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. An Afghan man who worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan says the Biden administration has ignored his pleas for help to evacuate his two young sons from Afghanistan after their mother died of a heart attack while being threatened by the Taliban.
A helicopter is parked at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Village, where Afghan refugees are being housed, during a media tour Sept. 10, 2021, in Chaparral, New Mexico. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened.
An anti-vaccine mandate activist holds a sign during a rally outside Phoenix City Council chambers as the city paused implementation of a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers Dec. 7, 2021, in Phoenix. On Dec. 17, a federal appeals court panel allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court halted the mandate, ruling that the administration had overstepped its authority.
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. The Biden administration quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch. The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link to an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service where Americans can request four at-home tests per residential address.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
More Americans disapprove than approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, 56% to 43%. As of now, just 28% of Americans say they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, including only 48% of Democrats.
Asked on Wednesday at a wide-ranging news conference about his flagging popularity, Biden responded, “I don’t believe the polls.”
Joyce Bowen, 61, of Knoxville, Tennessee, said Biden deserves credit for encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, but she expressed frustration about the administration’s response to soaring inflation.
The part-time cleaner at a public library said she and her older brother, whom she helps support, have been eating less meat to offset rising grocery costs and intermittent spikes at the gas pump that have whittled the purchasing power of her $754 biweekly paycheck.
“It’s just hard to keep food on the table and gas in the tank,” said Bowen, who voted for Biden but said she’d prefer he didn’t run again in 2024.