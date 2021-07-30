Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially in the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.