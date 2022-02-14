Columbia native and MU graduate Kamara Jones took the role of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The HHS announced in a news release this morning that Jones is now the second-highest ranking communications official.
"I’ve been doing the job, quasi-officially, since the summer," Jones said. "I have the institutional knowledge from working here previously during the Obama Administration ... You add that to a decade of experience and expertise, and I just feel really ready.”
Born and raised in Columbia, Jones attended Columbia Public Schools. In high school, she worked as a features reporter for the Columbia Daily Tribune. In college, she was a public life reporter and copyeditor at the Columbia Missourian. In 2008, Jones received a bachelor's degree in journalism from MU and in 2010, she received a master's degree in African American studies from The Ohio State University.
"It’s a full-circle moment,” Jones said.
Jones knew about her new permanent title for about a week and a half.
"We waited until today, because we’re rolling out some other new hires in the division," she said, tearing up.
Jones lost her father in August but feels fortunate that he was able to see her step into her previous role at HHS. She knows that he would have been excited about her new role.
In that role, Jones was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategic Planning at HHS. During the Obama-Biden Administration, she served as Communications Director for Public Health where she led communication strategies for the Flint water crisis, making this Jones' third political appointed role at HHS.
Her previous roles outside of HHS include Director of Communications and Outreach for the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, Press Secretary for Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Press Secretary for the U.S. General Services Administration and Communications Director for the Congressional Black Caucus, according to the news release.
Now, Jones will help oversee an 80-person public affairs division and hold communications coordinating responsibilities at a federal agency which employs 90,000 people and operates on a $1.7 trillion budget.
“Kamara, for her knack of personalizing policy issues and mobilizing people to think outside of the box, is well-suited for the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs role,” Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Sarah Lovenheim said in the news release. “Kamara is a seasoned strategist who is never short on big, bold ideas when it comes to communicating our nation’s most pressing issues to the public.”