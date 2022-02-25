 Skip to main content
Day 2 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

After day 1 of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, protests from all over the world have begun in opposition to Putin's decision. On the second day of attacks, Russian troops have been ordered to bear down on Ukraine's capital, slowly getting closer to the government quarter.

Russia is now aiming its attacks toward the outskirts of the capital, forcing even more people to flee the country in haste. 

“Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later, talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a morning address.

Firefighters inspect a building damaged by a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service released Friday, firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital. That comes a day after it unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides. 
Anna Zubenko, 60, was wounded during a rocket attack

Anna Zubenko, 60, who was wounded during a rocket attack, talks with her daughter in a hospital Friday in Mariupol, Ukraine. Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter. The invasion of a democratic country has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
People take shelter in a building basement

People take shelter in a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine

A woman weeps in her car after crossing the border from Ukraine on Friday at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania.
A volunteer offers some apples to Ukrainian people

A volunteer offers some apples to Ukrainian people after their arrival by train Friday that carried 275 people to Zahony, Hungary, a border town with Ukraine.
People gather to demonstrate in the Rathausmarkt

People gather to demonstrate Friday in the Rathausmarkt, Bremen, Germany, following the Russian attack of Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.
A demonstrator holds a placard as she attends a protest outside

A demonstrator holds a placard Friday as she attends a protest outside Downing Street, in London.
Konstantin Klinovskiy waves at supporters driving by

Konstantin Klinovskiy, of Providence, R.I., left, who is originally from Belarus and whose wife is Ukrainian, waves at supporters driving by and honking as he protests the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday outside the Russian Embassy in Washington. On the right is a Russian woman who traveled from West Virginia and asked not to be named. "I wanted to come here for the people of Ukraine," says Klinovskiy, "because it's a war — it's not a small conflict. Innocent people are dying daily. This world is changing and the ripple effect is hard to understand."

