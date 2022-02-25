Day 2 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

A child from Ukraine sleeps in a tent Friday at a humanitarian center for refugees at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, in Palalanca, Moldova. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from the war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. Cars were backed up for several miles at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help.
Konstantin Klinovskiy, of Providence, R.I., left, who is originally from Belarus and whose wife is Ukrainian, waves at supporters driving by and honking as he protests the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday outside the Russian Embassy in Washington. On the right is a Russian woman who traveled from West Virginia and asked not to be named. "I wanted to come here for the people of Ukraine," says Klinovskiy, "because it's a war — it's not a small conflict. Innocent people are dying daily. This world is changing and the ripple effect is hard to understand."
Ukrainian people leave a train that carried 275 people to arrive Friday in Zahony, Hungary, a border town with Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday.
Anna Zubenko, 60, who was wounded during a rocket attack, talks with her daughter in a hospital Friday in Mariupol, Ukraine. Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter. The invasion of a democratic country has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.
People gather to demonstrate Friday in the Rathausmarkt, Bremen, Germany, following the Russian attack of Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service released Friday, firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital. That comes a day after it unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides.
Anna Szilagyi/The Associated Press
People gather to demonstrate Friday at the Rathausmarkt in Hamburg, Germany.
Christian Charisius/The Associated Press
A woman wipes away tears after she crossed the border from Ukraine on Friday at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania.
After day 1 of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, protests from all over the world have begun in opposition to Putin's decision. On the second day of attacks, Russian troops have been ordered to bear down on Ukraine's capital, slowly getting closer to the government quarter.
Russia is now aiming its attacks toward the outskirts of the capital, forcing even more people to flee the country in haste.
“Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later, talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a morning address.