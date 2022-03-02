Local militiaman Valery, 37, carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by artillery, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror.
Volunteers serve hot food to refugees fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Wednesday.The U.N. refugee agency says more than 874,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion last week and the figure is "rising exponentially," putting it on track to cross the 1 million mark possibly within hours.
A Polish soldier carries a baby of a Ukrainian refugee upon their arrival at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Wednesday. Seven days into the war, roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the U.N. refugee agency warned the number could cross the 1 million mark soon.
A woman cries in the small basement of a house crowded with people seeking shelter from Russian airstrikes, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
Passengers rush to board a train leaving to Slovakia from the Lviv railway station, in Lviv, west Ukraine, Wednesday. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror.
Refugees fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine walk on a platform after disembarking from a train in Zahony, Hungary, Wednesday. At the train station in the Hungarian town of Zahony on Wednesday, more than 200 Ukrainians with disabilities — residents of two care homes in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv — disembarked into the cold wind of the train platform after an arduous escape from the violence gripping Ukraine.
Displaced Ukrainians take shelter in an auditorium in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror.
On the seventh day of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, over 900,000 refugees have left seeking asylum in bordering countries. Those fleeing are using railway complexes as shelter to travel undercover.
Despite a second round of conversation scheduled for Thursday, Russian forces attacked two dominant Ukrainian seaports and its second-largest city, Kharkiv.
Villages around Ukraine's capital, including Gorenka, were bombed and resulted in heavy civilian casualties. Aerial attacks in Kharkiv hit a police building, intelligence headquarters and a university building in addition to residential structures.