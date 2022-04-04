The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Nadiia Salakh's 22nd birthday.
Salakh is from a small Ukrainian town called Kakhovka. She has family members who live in Russia, and she received a call from one on her birthday.
A shell had just landed about 13 kilometers from Salakh's home, and her town is currently occupied by Russian troops.
"Why do you look so sour?" her relative asked.
When Salakh told her relative about the shell landing, her family member denied that it took place and blamed the violence on Ukrainians. Salakh was confused by the lack of support. The relative she spoke with is from her hometown in Ukraine and moved to Russia only three months ago.
"The power of this (Russian) propaganda is a lot," Salakh said.
Salakh is one of five Ukrainian international students currently studying at MU. Since the invasion, she has been working to educate others about the Russia-Ukraine war and set up donations for Ukraine.
Salakh, whose native language is Russian, has been translating war analysis from English to Russian so Russian-speaking Ukrainians can understand how the war is progressing. According to a 2021 nationwide survey, 22% of Ukrainians claimed Russian as their native language, but Salakh clarifies that many Ukrainian Russian-speakers, including herself, identify themselves with Ukrainian culture. Salakh, along with other Ukrainian Russian-speakers, also speaks fluent Ukrainian.
She then transfers the analysis through channels that serve as aggregators for information pertaining to the war from anyone who wishes to contribute on the messaging and communication app Telegram. She compared Telegram to popular communication app WhatsApp .
"We're having a great information supply because people are very proactive on these things," Salakh said. "That's where we would push these analyses to support Ukrainians."
She has also worked with a fund to ship supplies such as medicine, helmets and gloves to Ukraine. Salakh has been contacting suppliers in the U.S. to find out if they can donate these items, but her work with suppliers is currently on hold due to extended wait times for shipping goods to Ukraine.
She has also been creating targeted Instagram ads about fundraisers for Ukraine.
Salakh is studying mathematics in hopes of becoming a data scientist.
"My goal was to get into some cool company in the Silicon Valley and get experiences," Salakh said. "Right now, I'm not too sure how that is gonna go."
She said pursuing her dream job in Silicon Valley might have to wait, as her priority is finding a job that can support her family's needs.
"Right now, I'm considering staying in the U.S. for some amount of years, getting working experience, and then moving to Ukraine to help bring everything together, because the country's going to be in a pretty bad condition," Salakh said.
"It's all going to depend on what my family needs."
Salakh encourages Americans to continue sharing information about the war on social media. She believes the widespread coverage and criticisms of the war put pressure on Russia and have a real impact on Ukrainian lives.
Salakh worries that as the war goes on, attention will wane.
"The war is not over," Salakh said. "Us Ukrainians, we can't scream that loud all of the time ... other people have to share what's happening in Ukraine and continue doing that until the war will be over."