Haitian migrants feel trapped at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants from Haiti are detained by Mexico immigration officers Monday in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. The remaining options for these Haitian migrants are narrowing as the United States government is expected to ramp up to seven expulsion flights to Haiti that started Wednesday.
Multiple Texas Department of Safety vehicles line the bank of the Rio Grande near an encampment made up of mostly Haitian migrants Wednesday in Del Rio, Texas. U.S. officials say many Haitian migrants camped in the small Texas border town are being released in the United States, ultimately ducking the Biden administration’s public statements that state Haitians who enter the country illegally face immediate expulsion.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants Sunday as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border.
Haitian Migrants wade across the Rio Grande river Monday from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, to avoid deportation. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing from Mexico.
A migrant pushes an inner tube across the Rio Grande river early Wednesday as Haitian migrants leave Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. While many migrants were fleeing Del Rio to avoid deportation, some were doing so for supplies.
CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — After more than a week at this crossing on the U.S.-Mexico border, Haitian migrant Nelson Saintil felt like the walls were beginning to close in on him and his family.
Saintil was along the banks of the Rio Grande on Wednesday morning with his wife and four children, ages 5, 10, 13 and 16. They had returned to Ciudad Acuña the day before after eight days in the squalid camp in Del Rio, Texas, where as many as 14,000 migrants had gathered.
Reports of U.S. deportations to Haiti had pushed them back to Mexico, but the situation remained fluid. The family constantly reevaluated its situation based on imperfect information.
“I don’t want to be like the mice who don’t know about the trap and get caught, because returning to Haiti is like being buried alive,” Saintil said.
At the same time, he and others feared straying far from the growing river camp on the Mexican side, because Mexican immigration agents continued picking up migrants around town and conducting overnight raids at the small hotels where some stayed. The threat of possible deportation on both sides of the border created the sensation of an open-air jail, he said.