She usually agrees with President Donald Trump, but this is an exception.
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, representing Missouri’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, said she thinks the White House’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria is a “mistake.”
Hartzler was not alone. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, and several other Republican leaders also criticized the announcement.
The Trump administration released a statement Sunday that U.S. forces will not intervene in an expected Turkish attack on the Kurds.
“Leaving the region will mean abandoning the Kurds who have been fiercely loyal allies as we’ve moved to eliminate ISIS and stabilize the region,” Hartzler said in a written statement.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been threatening to attack for months. Hartzler said she believes the decision to back out now will “create uncertainty for the region” and produce a “power vacuum.”
“We cannot allow those who have fought by our side to be left alone at a time when bad state actors like Russia and Iran are looking to increase their sphere of influence across the Middle East,” Hartzler said.
Blunt is also urging the White House to reconsider the decision.
“The Kurds have been reliable allies. Turkey, under Erdogan, has not been,” Blunt said in a statement to the Missourian. “I am concerned about what happens in the region because of this, and I hope the president will reconsider.”
In defense of the decision, Trump tweeted Monday “it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars.”
“WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN,” Trump continued.
According to NBC News, many other key Republicans have expressed opposition of the decision, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
