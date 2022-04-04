As the war in Ukraine rages for a second month, several MU students from that country are volunteering their time and expertise from mid-Missouri. At the same time, they're doing all they can to keep in touch with family and friends.
This is the beginning of a series of profiles the Missourian is presenting as the conflict continues.
Olha Kholod first reached her sister in Ukraine when the family was in an underground shelter.
Nadiia Salakh is not sure what her future holds: "It's all going to depend on what my family needs."
"If I have an hour, I might as well just do something productive that can possibly help back home," says Irynka Hromotska.