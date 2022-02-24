In light of the unfolding Russian invasion in Ukraine, Missouri lawmakers took to Twitter and other platforms to call for harsh sanctions against Russia.
In a tweet sent Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson sympathized with the people of Ukraine and rebuked Russia's threat to democracy.
"The free world shouldn't cower to dictators or stand idly by as democracy is threatened," Parson wrote.
Missourians stand with the people of Ukraine and pray for every innocent life put in harm’s way due to this unprovoked and senseless act of Russian aggression. The free world shouldn’t cower to dictators or stand idly by as democracy is threatened.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 24, 2022
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, also issued a statement in support of Ukraine, where she called on President Joe Biden to implement sanctions against Russia and embrace energy independence.
"This moment is yet another test for President Biden on the world stage," she wrote. "China and our other adversaries are closely watching our nation's response."
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., agreed with Hartzler's call for energy independence. In a series of statements and tweets, he criticized the current sanctions set by the Biden Administration and called for "strong American resolve."
"I will introduce legislation on Monday when the Senate returns to session to lift Joe Biden's shutdown of the American energy sector and return American energy to full production," he wrote in a tweet. "No more weakness."
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., echoed sentiments calling for harsh economic sanctions on Russia.
"A failure to act forcefully will only embolden Russia and other authoritarian nations that seek to undermine peace and democracy around the world," he wrote.
State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, chose a straightforward message this morning when he tweeted a picture of a blue and yellow handprint that highlights the shape of Ukraine in its palm. On the side, "Pray for Ukraine!" stands alone in simple script.
February 24, 2022