JEFFERSON CITY — A coalition of 10 states sued the federal government on Wednesday to try to block a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, marking a new front in the resistance by Republican-led states to the pandemic policies of President Joe Biden's administration.
The lawsuit filed in a federal court in Missouri contends that the vaccine requirement threatens the jobs of millions of health care workers and could “exacerbate an alarming shortage” in health care fields, particularly in rural areas where some health workers have been hesitant to get the shots.
The suit follows similar ones by Republican-led states challenging new Biden administration rules that will require federal contractors to ensure their workers are vaccinated and that businesses with more than 100 employees require their workers to get vaccinated or wear masks and get tested weekly for the coronavirus. All of the mandates are scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.
Biden's administration contends that the federal rules supersede state policies prohibiting vaccine mandates and are essential to slowing the pandemic, which has killed more than 755,000 people in the U.S. But the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals already has temporarily blocked the business vaccine rule, saying it raises “grave statutory and constitutional issues.”
A separate rule issued last week by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requires COVID-19 vaccinations for more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities and home health care providers that get funding from the government health programs.
The new lawsuit contends that the CMS vaccine requirement is unprecedented and unreasonably broad, affecting even volunteers and staff who don’t typically work with patients.
“The mandate is a blatant attempt to federalize public health issues involving vaccination that belong within the States’ police power,” said the suit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican who is running for U.S. Senate.
Joining the lawsuit were the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. All are Republicans except for Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller of Iowa, whose state is led by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
A CMS spokesperson declined to comment about the lawsuit.
As the payer for Medicare and Medicaid programs, the federal government already requires providers to comply with an array of quality, health and safety requirements.
“It seems fairly easy to me for a vaccination requirement to fit in with very garden variety conditions of participation,” said Sidney Watson, director of the Center for Health Law Studies at Saint Louis University.
While announcing the rule, CMS said that COVID-19 vaccine requirements by private health systems and previous vaccine mandates by states for other diseases have not led to widespread resignations of health care workers.
But the lawsuit contends that numerous health workers are likely to be fired, retire or quit rather than get vaccinated for COVID-19, which it said “jeopardizes the healthcare interests of rural Americans.”
The lawsuit points to concerns from rural hospital administrators in Missouri and Nebraska. For example, it says that Great Plains Health in North Platte, Nebraska, is able to staff only about 70 of its 116 beds because of workforce shortages and has received notice from a majority of personnel in its behavioral health unit that they would resign rather than be vaccinated.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services has more than 1,000 unfilled positions at its health care facilities, and a vaccine mandate would worsen the worker shortage, said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
Workplace vaccine mandates have become more common recently and generally have resulted in significant compliance.
In New York City, more than 90% of city employees had received the vaccine before a Nov. 1 mandate began. But The New York Times reported that about 9,000 were placed on paid leave for not complying and thousands of others sought religious or medical exemptions.
In the private sector, United Airlines recently required 67,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated or face termination. Only a couple hundred refused to do so, although about 2,000 sought exemptions. In August, Tyson Foods told its 120,000 U.S. workers that they must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. As of last week, the company said more than 96% of its workforce was vaccinated, including 60,500 people who got their shots after the August announcement.
Missouri cop says fatal shooting of Black man saved partner
KANSAS CITY — A white Kansas City, Missouri, detective on trial for killing a Black man two years ago testified Wednesday that he believed his actions saved the life of his partner.
Eric DeValkenaere is accused of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the December 2019 death of Cameron Lamb. The case marks the first time a white officer from the city has been criminally accused of killing a Black man.
Lamb, 26, was parking a pickup truck in his backyard when he was shot. The Kansas City Star reported that DeValkenaere choked back tears as he described the shooting.
DeValkenaere said Lamb had pointed his gun at his partner, Troy Schwalm, after the officers arrived to investigate a red pickup that had earlier chased a purple Ford Mustang.
DeValkenaere said he saw Lamb pull a handgun from his waistband and point it at Schwalm. When asked by defense attorney Molly Hastings if he believed that he saved Schwalm’s life that day, DeValkenaere responded: “Yes.”
During the hourlong testimony, DeValkenaere denied planting evidence and denied directing any other officer to alter evidence or change their report of the shooting.
Earlier in the trial, Lamb's roommate testified that the gun found near Lamb's body was normally kept on a staircase. Crime scene technicians also testified they conducted a “cursory” examination of the body at the scene, but did not find two bullets in Lamb’s pocket until after his body was taken later to the medical examiner's office.
Family, activists seek answers in Black Missouri man's death
SPANISH LAKE — A puzzling, broad-daylight shooting at a small-town trailer park is renewing concerns among activists about how justice is doled out when a Black person is killed in Missouri.
A neighbor killed Justin King, 28, on Nov. 3 at the neighbor's mobile home in Bourbon, a town of 1,600 residents 75 miles southwest of St. Louis. While police say the initial investigation indicates the shooting was justified, King's relatives and civil rights leaders on Thursday pressed for a more thorough probe.
“I just think this is a nightmare and I'll wake up," King's mother, Eva Bruns, said at a news conference. “He didn't deserve to die like this.”
Racial injustice activists cited other killings of Black men in Missouri that failed to result in criminal charges. Among them: Tory Sanders, who died after a white sheriff pressed a knee to his neck in a manner similar to George Floyd's 2020 death in Minneapolis; and Derontae Martin, a teenager shot inside the rural home of a man with a history of racist comments.
“When it's a white assailant and a Black victim, it is so hard to get answers,” St. Louis activist leader Darryl Gray said. “It is hard to get justice.”
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department didn’t respond to interview requests but said on Facebook that “it appears that King was shot and killed after forcing entry into a neighbor’s residence where an altercation took place. The homeowner stated that he feared for his life and shot King.”
But two of King's neighbors, in phone interviews, questioned the police account. They said King was a friend of the shooter, a white man in his 40s who lived across the street. Breaking into his house, they said, would be out of character for King.
Katie Bosek said that when her car wouldn't start around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 3, King and the shooter worked together to connect a loose wire and had the car going within minutes.
“They were laughing when they walked off," Bosek said. "They were getting along.”
Less than 15 minutes later, “I heard three gunshots," Bosek said. "Bam bam bam! I went outside and Justin was dead.”
Lesa Stiller, who manages the trailer park, was outside drinking coffee when she saw King leave the shooter's property, then turn around and go back. Seconds later, she heard three gunshots and saw King — dressed only in pajama bottoms — stagger backward, falling against a car. The shooter yelled out for Stiller to call 911.
“I said, ’You shot him!” she said. The man didn’t respond.
King grew up in St. Louis County. He moved into the trailer about a year ago, to be closer to his young daughter, who lives with her mother in a nearby town, his father, John Alexander King, said.
Stiller called Justin King “an amazing person” who insisted on hanging her Christmas lights so she wouldn’t risk a fall. Bosek said King helped find her dogs after they got loose the morning of his death.
Missouri’s “castle doctrine” law allows for deadly force against intruders. Peter Joy, a professor at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, said the law requires the homeowner to “act in a reasonable way.”
“Prosecutors have discretion,” Joy said. “If the police report says the individual who was killed was trying to break into the house, even if they know each other, that might be considered reasonable."
Activists believe the criminal justice system also failed Martin and Sanders.
Martin, 19, was among several young people at a party near Fredericktown in April when he was felled by a single gunshot. Investigators determined Martin killed himself, but a subsequent coroner's inquest jury found he died by “violence,” not suicide.
One witness said at the coroner's inquest in July that the homeowner told him he killed Martin, saying, “he didn't like Black people.” But another witness said he saw Martin shoot himself.
The homeowner, on Facebook, has mocked foreign accents and defended the Confederate flag. He testified he was on the main floor of his house when the gunshot rang out. Some of the young people, in testimony, backed up his account.
As for Sanders' death, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced in February that no charges would be filed. The 28-year-old Black man from Nashville was driving through southern Missouri in 2017 when he went to police in Charleston saying he needed psychiatric help. Hours later, as police held him while waiting to get him to a mental health facility, he created a disturbance, prompting then-Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson to lead a team of officers into the cell.
A lawsuit filed by Sanders' family said Hutcheson kept his knee on Sanders' neck for up to three minutes, even as a police officer urged him to stop.
Sanders’ death was pivotal in the Missouri NAACP chapter's 2017 decision to issue travel advisory warning people that civil rights won’t be respected in Missouri. The advisory remains in effect.
The chapter's president, Nimrod Chapel Jr., said the criminal justice system in Missouri “creates ridiculous excuses for murder” when a Black man is the victim.
“This is part of Missouri’s legacy,” Chapel said.
Woman gets life in 2012 killing after rejecting plea deal
LIBERTY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman who rejected a plea deal that would have freed her if she admitted that she killed her husband in 2012 has been sentenced to life in prison.
Clay County Judge Shane Alexander sentenced Viola Bowman on Wednesday for first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Albert “Rusty” Bowman, saying that the court is convinced of her guilt, The Kansas City Star reported. She was convicted by a jury in September.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Robert Lee Sanders accused her of being a “cold, calculating manipulator.” She was accused of shooting her husband in the couple's home in November 2012 to collect a life insurance policy and then staging the scene to make it look like there had been a break-in.
But Viola Bowman has steadfastly maintained her innocence. Last year, she rejected a plea deal that would have given her credit for time served and allowed her to go free, but would have required her to admit guilt. She told a judge, ”I did not do this.”
In court Wednesday, she told the judge: “I did not murder my husband.” She then turned and addressed two of her daughters present in courtroom: “I’m sorry you lost your father. … I suffer every day without your father here.”
She said she found her husband shot when she returned from the store. But prosecutors noted that items like a laptop, car keys and a wallet were not stolen from the home. Officials also labeled her reaction to her husband’s death with first responders as “odd.”
She was not arrested for the killing until 2015, but has remained in jail since then while her case was delayed dozens of times.
Horton Lance, Bowman’s defense attorney, sought for the judge to order a new trial, saying the jury made “a tragic mistake” by convicting Bowman. That motion was rejected Wednesday.
Lance told The Star after court that he would be filing an appeal on Bowman’s behalf, saying “we hope to prove in the end that she truly is innocent.”