Missouri’s duo of Republican Senators called for federal action to combat gun violence Wednesday as Sen. Roy Blunt indicated potential support for a “red flag” law and Sen. Josh Hawley suggested harsher penalties for violent crimes.
Gun control was a topic for the Senate in the wake of a shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
While there’s little optimism around what a deadlocked Senate could pass in terms of gun-related legislation, a federal “red flag” law could present a path forward.
Those rules, which already exist in 19 states, would allow authorities to take guns from individuals considered to present a threat.
Blunt is among the Republican Senators open to considering that kind of law.
“As we learn more about the facts in this case, I’m open to looking at what we can do, in a bipartisan way, to prevent another tragedy like this from occurring,” he said in a statement. “That might include the possibility of a ‘red flag’ law to keep weapons out of the hands of people who pose an imminent threat to themselves or others.”
Blunt also indicated a need to ensure access to behavioral and mental health treatments.
Hawley focused on increasing criminal penalties while talking to reporters about responsibility for gun violence inside the U.S. Capitol.
“Maybe it’s a personal responsibility not to shoot people with guns who are innocent and are doing nothing to harm you. If we want to talk about responsibility, I’d start right there,” he said. “And maybe people who don’t live up to that responsibility ought to be in prison for a very, very long time — like forever.”
In a statement, Hawley also said “fully” funding police is another priority.
Both senators previously received endorsements from the National Rifle Association for their support of gun access, while Blunt received an “A” rating from the group.
Blunt has received the fourth-most money from the NRA of any current member of Congress over the course of his career, according to OpenSecrets’ campaign finance data. Hawley ranks 12th.
Mental health treatment has been a common refrain for Blunt during discussion of gun control. Hawley, too, has traditionally turned to stronger punishments for those convicted of gun-related crimes.
Blunt wasn’t the only Republican senator to signal support for “red-flag” laws, though some of his counterparts said they would rather see that left up to individual states to decide.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said that the chamber is “going to vote on gun legislation.” That could occur as soon as Thursday with a bill designed to give the federal government better tracking and response toward domestic terrorism threats set for a cloture vote, which would cap floor debate on the bill.
Legislation that would expand background checks for gun purchases online and at gun shows passed the House last year, though it hasn’t come to the Senate.
Senate Democrats would need at least 10 Republicans on board with any legislation to bypass a filibuster and force a vote.
The Senate begins its Memorial Day recess Friday and isn’t expected to return until June 6. The House is not in session this week and returns June 7.