In roughly 15 years on Twitter, MU School of Journalism professor Damon Kiesow has blocked a few fellow users. Elon Musk is one of them.
“I’ve got about 30,000 people blocked, so he’s not special,” Kiesow said. “If you annoy me on Twitter, I block you.”
With Musk’s account blocked, Kiesow has missed the most recent tweets from the billionaire owner of Tesla: an inspirational phrase in Latin, a closer look at rocket engines built for SpaceX’s Starship and several interpretations of the concept of free speech.
On Monday, Musk struck a deal with Twitter to purchase the company for $44 billion. The company will go private after being on the New York Stock Exchange for nearly a decade.
Longtime business journalist and MU professor Martha Steffens broke the deal down.
In what’s called a “tender offer,” Musk sought to privatize the company by purchasing all its outstanding shares of stock. He then incentivized existing shareholders to relinquish their shares by purchasing them above market value. According to Monday’s news release from Twitter, current shareholders will receive $54.20 in cash per share — a purchasing premium of 38%.
So, what does this mean exactly?
“When you have a private company versus a public company, you don’t have a public obligation to share your financials,” Steffens said.
Public companies are required to report their financial information every quarter to their shareholders and the public, revealing how their money was made, what it was spent on and any dangers to the company’s profitability, such as lawsuits. Once a company goes private, however, transparency isn’t guaranteed.
Steffens said that because Twitter will no longer be responsible to shareholders for making a profit, Musk will have a lot of control. This is where his politics could come into play.
When it comes to politics, Musk’s views can be unclear. For example, he moved Tesla to Texas last year from California to avoid high taxes, aligning with conservative ideals. Unlike many conservatives, however, he’s a huge proponent of electric cars and environmental sustainability. During the 2020 election cycle, he supported Democrat Andrew Yang.
When it comes to the topic of free speech on the Internet, though, Musk’s sentiments often echo those of conservative politicians and public figures. Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, from Tennessee, tweeted of the buyout that she was “hopeful that Elon Musk will help rein in Big Tech’s history of censoring users that have a different viewpoint.”
Preserving free speech on Twitter has been Musk’s championing cause in his pursuit of the buyout, but Kiesow said the platform hadn’t necessarily put it at risk in the first place.
“(The) First Amendment (doesn’t) really have anything to do with Twitter, per se, right?” said Kiesow. “So (Musk) really has a low understanding of the concepts, the rules, the laws, the customs around what it means to have free speech in general — as an individual and what it means for people to use a commercial platform to communicate in a public way.”
To combat the spread of misinformation, both Twitter and Facebook have taken action to either mark content as false or misleading or to remove it altogether. This has raised questions of censorship — a roadblock to free speech that has lead to congressional hearings in recent years, where the Founding Fathers of the United States have been pitted against the founding fathers of Silicon Valley via the First Amendment.
However, Lyrissa Lidsky, dean of MU School of Law, said that for the debate to be a First Amendment issue, government action is required. Since Twitter is a private company, Lidsky said it has the right to exercise editorial control. She also said that ideas of where the First Amendment applies and where it doesn’t are often misunderstood.
In addition to where it applies, another common misconception of free speech is what constitutes it. Kiesow said in his pursuit of total free speech allowance, it’s possible Musk will allow hate speech on the platform.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk said free speech means “that which matches the law.” However, Kiesow said law isn’t what constitutes free speech.
“Free speech isn’t something that’s constrained by law in the first place; it’s constrained in terms of harm you can do,” he said.
The variations of free speech allowed on the platform will ultimately be up to Musk as its new owner, and while some worry his decisions could lead to chaos, others aren’t as convinced.
“I don’t think the choices that Elon Musk makes will significantly change anything,” Lidsky said.
But Musk is known for being a bit of a wild card, often dropping interests just as quickly as he picks them up. Before analyses and debates can take place over free speech, limitations to its use on social media and the role Musk plays in all of it, Twitter must remain relevant to him in the first place.
“We’ll see how long this attracts his attention,” Steffens said.