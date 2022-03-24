“There was a charge in the air,” said the Rev. Chris Cooper upon his return from Poland. “It was a mix of anxiety and adrenaline.”
Cooper was originally destined for Ukraine.
“I was gonna go and teach some church planners,” he said. “All that came to a screeching halt on the 24th of February.”
After Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago, he found himself working in churches alongside the Polish and helping a multitude of Ukrainian refugees who fled the war-stricken country. Cooper returned recently after spending a few weeks in Poland.
Cooper, who is the senior pastor for Parkade Baptist Church in Columbia, had planned to lecture students with the Polish Baptist Union, but what actually occurred included much more.
“They went from one week having full classrooms to the next week, bringing in mattresses,” Cooper said.
He recalled one instance where he was awake for 48 hours straight, part of this time was spent trying to deliver satellite phones at the border. Upon their delivery, Cooper said, the phones would go to a church in Lviv and be used for communicating with NATO countries. Cooper likes to say he smuggled the phones in, but he didn’t do all the legwork.
“I did not go into Ukraine. I went to the border and that was as far as I went, but I knew how to get the connections to get it there,” he said.
Sitting with the Ukrainians, eating with them and preaching, was a different kind of experience.
One day, Cooper sat down next to a man unwrapping two sandwiches. Without hesitation, he offered him one.
“In their situation of being displaced, they were still sharing,” Cooper said.
A girl in her late teens told him she was separated from her parents, who were still back home. Her birthday is in April, and she told Cooper how badly she was hoping this would all be over by then, so she would be able to spend it with her family.
“I just listened to her. I didn’t stop her or say, ‘Are you sure? I don’t think that’s gonna happen,’” he said. “She was holding onto that hope ... that was kind of a heartbreaker.”
The people Cooper encountered were focused on accommodating those coming in. A woman he met while stationed in Warsaw came from Northern Ireland, and she brought 10 trucks full of supplies.
Normally on these trips, Cooper has some time to relax. He said at night Ukrainians would be messaging him to ask for help. Sometimes, it was his former students, and he worked to link them with family members.
To Cooper, they asked: “I’ve got a relative that’s made it to some place in Poland, can you help me connect them with someone?”
“I’m not real familiar with Poland myself, I’m a guest there. I’m trying to help the Polish help the Ukrainians,” he said of the experience.
Those who stayed in the seminary wanted to remain busy. Ukrainians also volunteered to cut wood, rake leaves and cook food. This blew Cooper away.
“There’s no such thing as normal there anymore,” he said. “That not only includes Ukraine, but it also includes Poland and all of those countries where refugees are coming through.”
When looking at a map of Europe, Poland’s shape is symbolic, Cooper said.
“It kind of looks like a human heart. In a time when a good portion of Eastern Europe is wounded and hurt, the heart has to be beating strong.”