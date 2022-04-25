Raising awareness: educating Missourians about Ukraine through fundraisers and media

If you walked through MU's Speakers Circle on an early day in April , you would have heard the sound of eggs hitting people's bodies.
MU students Vlad Sazhen and Tori Copto held a two-day fundraiser on campus and collected donations from local businesses. They raised $600 in total and donated the money to United Help Ukraine, a nonprofit that gives medical supplies and humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian military and hospitals.
Participants could pay $2 for one egg or $3 for two eggs. The eggs were thrown at MU students who volunteered to help with the fundraiser.
Raffle tickets were also available for $1, or $5 for six tickets. The winner of the raffle received a basket with prizes, most of which were donated by local businesses that wanted to help with the fundraiser.
Copto, who spearheaded the fundraiser, is a freshman from Kansas City. She does not have a personal connection to Ukraine, but told the Missourian she felt compelled to fundraise after hearing Sazhen, who lives near her in their dorm, talk about what his family and friends were going through during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"I didn't want to just sit back and watch and hear everything and not do anything about it," Copto said.
Copto said she hangs up newspaper articles about Ukraine around her dorm's common areas for other students to read. Many of those articles feature Sazhen, who said he accepts every interview.
"I'm sharing what Ukrainians want to pass to the West right now or what they're feeling right now and what they're going through right now," Sazhen said.
Sazhen, a sophomore, is one of five Ukrainian students currently studying at MU. His family and girlfriend live in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which is only about 25 miles from the Russian border.
Kharkiv has been one of the most heavily bombed cities in Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. Sazhen's family and girlfriend fled in March to Poltava, a seemingly safer city south of Kharkiv.
Lighting the fire of public interest
Sazhen shares information with anyone interested in learning more. He focuses on news from Ukrainian citizens inside the country so people don't have to rely on Russian propaganda.
He wants to make sure Missourians know what Ukrainians are going through and don't forget about the war after a couple of months. He spoke about the war in Afghanistan and the suffering Afghans are undergoing, even though it isn't heavily covered in the news anymore.
War can be a difficult subject to discuss, Sazhen said, but he emphasized the importance of maintaining "the fire of public interest, because obviously Ukrainian people are in need of every help that can be given to them."
"So, just like constantly talking about what's happening there and reminding people that 'yes, people are still dying, children are dying from hunger,'" Sazhen said. "... It's really important to just remind people that, 'Come on, we have to solve this issue as quickly as possible.'"
Sazhen gets most of his information from Telegram, a messaging app that is popular in Europe. He also uses Twitter and points to Radio Freedom Europe, Euromaidan Press, the Kyiv Independent and Dmytro Kuleba — Ukraine's foreign minister — as some of the best sources. They all post tweets in English.
Sazhen has a friend in Mariupol, a city in southeastern Ukraine. Sazhen didn't hear from him for weeks, but he sent his friends a long message near the end of March describing the atrocities in the area. His friend, 19, has helped a hospital in Mariupol take care of injured people and the large number of dead bodies throughout constant shellings from the Russian military.
'A little goes a long way'
Sazhen works with other Ukrainian students to spread information and get help for their country. He said that other students, regardless of where they're from, have been incredibly supportive since the war began.
"Right now, I'm not alone," he said.
Copto said she got the idea of using eggs to raise money from another organization fundraising at the beginning of the school year. Her friends volunteered to participate, and family members donated money to help pay for the eggs. The fundraiser was originally scheduled for one day, but it was such a success that she extended it to two.
Plenty of people donated just because they wanted to help out, Copto said.
"A little goes a long way," Copto said. "So if anyone's able to donate anything towards it — that's why we (had) the raffle tickets only at $1 — just so if anyone has any extra change, they could help out."
Sazhen said that this war isn't just about Ukraine — it's a fight for all of Europe and humanity.
"One thing you have to understand about Ukrainians is that ... we may disagree with each other, and we may have different political beliefs," Sazhen said, "but when the whole country is in danger, Ukrainians get together."
Connor Lyford contributed to this article.