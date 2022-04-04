Irynka Hromotska (Kohut) grew up in Lviv, Ukraine. She described her hometown as a "city of culture." She misses Lviv's beautiful architecture, coffee shops and lively festivals centered around books, music and film.
For the first time during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian missile strikes hit Hromotska's hometown of Lviv on Friday, March 18.
Hromotska is one of five international students from Ukraine studying at MU. She is working toward a master's degree in photojournalism.
While balancing academic and extracurricular responsibilities, Hromotska has been working to support her home country in the Russia-Ukraine war. Her work includes translating news articles, proofreading documents and promoting a fundraiser to provide humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
Hromotska, a member of the Fulbright Scholar Program, has been working on promoting a fundraiser started by other Ukrainian Fulbright scholars at Washington State University. The fundraiser accepts donations from individuals in the U.S. and puts the funds toward humanitarian aid requested by volunteers in Ukraine such as medicine, first aid kits and thermal blankets. So far, donations for the fundraiser have surpassed $12,000.
To promote the fundraiser, Hromotska has been sharing the donation link through public speaking, social media posting and hanging flyers around Columbia. She and other students recently held a meeting with Sen. Josh Hawley's eam to discuss ways the senator's office can promote the fundraiser. Hromotska also hopes to make a connection with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce so the fundraiser can be shared with local businesses and their customers.
Since the invasion, Hromotska has also been working with different Ukrainian media organizations to translate information about the war into English as well as proofread and share information to social media.
She has previously translated and proofread for Svidomi, an online news organization, and she currently translates for the official website of Ukraine that shares updates on the war, posts work by photojournalists in Ukraine and addresses Russian propaganda. Hromotska also posts news to social media for The Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian media outlet for English speakers.
While MU has reached out to Hromotska and other Ukrainian students with resources and options to receive mental health support, she would rather put her time and energy toward supporting Ukraine.
"It feels bizarre for me to take time to talk about my feelings right now, because there's actually things that need to be done and taking care of your mental health is kind of a privilege," Hromotska said. "If I have an hour, I might as well just do something productive that can possibly help back home."
Hromotska originally planned to return to Ukraine in May, but is unsure whether she'll be able to follow that plan. Her mother and sister have recently evacuated to Poland, but her other family members, her partner and her friends are still in Ukraine.
The March 18 bombing in Lviv took place close to where Hromotska's partner and his family are staying.
"I take it day by day," Hromotska said. "But honestly, I just really wanna go home."
Until she can return, she plans on staying in the U.S. and continuing her efforts to support her country.
"This is the reality that we navigate through," Hromotska said. "We're not scared. Everything (Russia) does makes us more and more motivated to fight back."