LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas said Wednesday it will test all students, faculty and staff who return to campus for the fall semester for COVID-19.

Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a video message that some logistics still have to be worked out, but the university has made arrangements with the Clinical Reference Laboratory in nearby Lenexa to conduct the saliva testing, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

“This is the safest way to get our campus open,” Girod said. “We want to make sure we start the year out with as healthy of a campus as we can in the fall.”

On-campus housing at the university will be setting aside rooms to quarantine students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for it, he said.

Girod also confirmed masks will be required on campus in the fall.

