A text told Vlad Sazhen about the bombing.
Sazhen, 19, was talking with a friend Wednesday night when he glanced at his phone to see a text message from his girlfriend, Alya.
The city’s been bombed.
Both are from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, located only a couple dozen miles from the Russian border.
Sazhen is studying at MU as an exchange student. Sazhen’s family — and Alya — live about 5,500 miles away, in Kharkiv.
In the early hours of Thursday morning, Russian shells and missiles struck parts of the city, sending Alya’s family into an underground bomb shelter and Sazhen into a mental spiral.
“I was terrified, extremely terrified,” he said. “My family is (there), I have a small sister and girlfriend. Her brother is a young soldier — he’s not yet drafted but he might be. Millions of thoughts were running through my head.”
There isn’t much Sazhen can do besides check in with loved ones and wait for updates. That’s part of what made receiving the first reports of explosions around the country “nerve-wracking.”
“You just didn’t know what to wait for,” Sazhen said.
He spoke Thursday wearing a vyshyvanka pattern of Ukrainian embroidery, eager to talk about what’s happening to his country.
“This is the best I can do for now,” he said. “Just spread the information that I get from the actual citizens who are experiencing it.”
‘We are protecting Europe right now’
Kharkiv, with a population of about 1.4 million, lies closer to Russia than any other large Ukrainian city. During the 2014 crisis over Russia’s annexation of the Crimea region, Kharkiv had a distinctly pro-Russian feel.
That’s since changed, Sazhen said.
He spoke fondly of Kharkiv, its history and parks.
“It’s a beautiful city,” Sazhen said, “but its main disadvantage is that it’s close to the border with Russia.”
The invasion was largely unexpected, Sazhen said. He echoed a broader sentiment that many Ukrainians didn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin would actually conduct a military operation across the country.
“Most Ukrainians were expecting escalation in the Donbas region, as Putin declares their so-called independence,” Sazhen said. “And the actual borders were not the borders which are controlled by these republics but the borders of the regions ... so everybody was expecting some escalation here.”
That escalation in the form of widerspread Russian invasion has resulted in at least 40 dead Ukrainian soldiers, Russian seizure of the Chernobyl power plant and new U.S. sanctions against Russia’s banks, technology and elites, according to reporting from the New York Times.
With social media abuzz, Sazhen and other Ukrainians abroad have been choosy with where they get their information. Aside from direct communication with loved ones, the Telegram app has proved popular.
“I immediately started looking at what independent journalists on Telegram are writing,” Sazhen said. “I realized yesterday that it is really important not to believe in fakes. And in order for you not to see fakes, (you) follow independent journalists.”
Updates haven’t always been reassuring.
Sazhen wasn’t sure exactly how safe his family was, since they weren’t in a shelter. “A lot of people already are in the subways,” which have become shelters in Kharkiv, he said.
When he checks in with his relatives, Sazhen takes their messages that they want conveyed to the United States and its NATO allies. Those took a tone of relative confidence and gratitude given the situation’s uncertainty.
“We are protecting Europe right now,” Sazhen said. “Citizens are extremely grateful, and I guess we should just hold on.”