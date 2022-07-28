The exterior of Hoss’s Market

Hoss’s Market & Rotisserie has changed hands and is slowly undergoing a name change to Belly Market & Rotisserie. New co-owner Ben Hamrah says he plans to keep some of Hoss’s more popular items on the menu.

 Margo Wagner/Missourian

A restaurant with almost 20 years of history in southwest Columbia has new owners and a new name.

Hoss’s Market & Rotisserie, which sells sandwiches, salads and hot meals at 1010 Club Village Drive, is being rebranded as Belly Market & Rotisserie.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment Reporter. Summer 2022. Journalism MA student with a focus on Cross-Platform Editing and Producing. Reach me at navavc@mail.missouri.edu.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you