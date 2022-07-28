A restaurant with almost 20 years of history in southwest Columbia has new owners and a new name.
Hoss’s Market & Rotisserie, which sells sandwiches, salads and hot meals at 1010 Club Village Drive, is being rebranded as Belly Market & Rotisserie.
The new owners say the transition to a new name and identity for the restaurant will be gradual. For now, the restaurant still features the original Hoss’s name on its exterior.
Ben Hamrah and Amanda Elliott, business partners and owners of Beet Box and Peachtree Catering, are taking over the former Hoss’s Market restaurant. Hamrah said the duo wants to continue with the legacy of the previous owners, Jim Hoss and Trish Koetting, while moving forward into a new chapter.
Hamrah and Elliott were approached by Koetting, who looked to sell the restaurant. “They do a lot of catering, and it seemed like a great idea for us,” Hamrah said.
The transition to the new name and image will come slowly, Hamrah said, as he and Elliott are cognizant of the loyal customer base and what Hoss’s has meant for members of the community.
The restaurant will remain open as usual during the transition.
“We are finishing the patio and will paint the interiors, move the retail product around and get new chairs.”
Once the aesthetic changes are done, the branding will be switched and the transition will be officially completed, Hamrah said.
Hamrah and Elliott are passionate about sourcing produce and product for their businesses from local farmers. He said this aspect of their business model will shape the new Belly Market menu.
Hoss’s menu, which consists of sandwiches, salads, soups and hot case meals, will change under Hamrah’s and Elliott’s ownership to include seasonal items and ingredients.
Despite this, Hamrah said he plans to keep some of the most popular items of the previous menu, such as the cobb salad, the fresh soups, butchery, smoked meats and seafood. He also said there are plans to incorporate cold sandwiches to build on the quick service aspect of what Hoss’s used to be.
Beside the impact Hoss and Koetting have made in the community and the quick meal/dine-in structure of Hoss’s, Hamrah said one of the reasons for the restaurant’s success is its location on the south side of town, where different neighborhoods converge.
“The response of the community has been great so far,” Hamrah said. He also said Hoss’s clientele has remained loyal, and the restaurant has gained new customers from Beet Box. “As long as people know they will get quality food, everything should be great.”
