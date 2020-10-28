A new study shows that African American women are at higher risk of developing breast cancer before the age of 50. MU Health Care is making a new self-assessment tool available that could help.
According to the study published in the Journal of Breast Imaging, breast cancer mortality has decreased by 40% in white women but only 26% in African American women since 1990. African American women are also diagnosed earlier than white women.
The gene mutations BRCA1 and BRCA2 are associated with higher risk for breast cancer. Mutations on the BRCA2 subtype are more common among African American females, which increases breast cancer risk compared to white women.
MU Health Care has released a cancer risk assessment tool that makes it easier to determine if you should be getting an earlier screening. The assessment takes into account information including personal and family history, lifestyle, and additional health factors. It's free and a quick way to determine your risk.
Megha Garg, a diagnostic radiologist for the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center at MU, said most women in good health are advised to start their screenings at age 40, though it can be earlier depending on a person's breast cancer risk. This is where the risk calculator comes in handy.
"If your personal risk for breast cancer is higher than 20%, you should discuss with your physician and consider starting your screening exam at age 30," Garg said. "We can perform an MRI or ultrasound in addition to screening mammography to see what best suits you."
The American Cancer Society supports yearly screenings until age 55, then they can be done every two years. They should continue as long as the woman is in good health and expected to live 10 years or longer.
Screening helps detect cancer in the earlier stages before they become advanced. More treatment options are available and outcomes are better overall the earlier cancer is detected, Garg said.
Unfortunately, while mortality from breast cancer has declined among white women, it has continued to rise among minority women. Racial bias in health care is part of the problem, research has found. And a lack of access and adequate insurance has been linked to a later diagnosis among racial/ethnic minority women.
Cancer mortality can also vary depending on the molecular subtype of cancer, she said. The incidence rate of triple-negative breast cancer, one of the worst subtypes, is higher among African American women compared to white women of a younger age.
In the Journal of Breast Imaging, tumor or triple-negative subtype, which has a poorer outcome and occurs in younger women, represents 21% of invasive breast cancers in African American women but only 10% in whites.
A study published in the National Library of Medicine also indicated that the perceived risk of breast cancer was lower in African Americans. White women were more likely to have had at least two mammograms over a four-year period due to higher perceived risk and worry about their health.
That perception along with lack of contact with primary health care physicians, pain, embarrassment, low income and lack of health insurance contribute to lower motivation for seeking preventative services, such as screenings, among African American women. Screening guidelines that do not support breast cancer screenings before the age of 50 also disadvantage Black women.
The Ellis Fischel cancer center at MU not only added the risk assessment tool but also follows screening guidelines starting at age 40 for average risk females and earlier for high risk females, following American College of Radiology guidelines and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, Garg said.
While there are many factors over a lifetime that can influence your risk that are out of your control, Garg said, you can lower your risk by taking care of your health by:
- Staying a healthy weight
- Exercising regularly
- Maintaining a healthy diet
- Limiting alcohol consumption or abstaining completely
- Breastfeeding your children if possible